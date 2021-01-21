#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Selling pressure sends index down for 4th straight day
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 7,143.30, down 55.15 points or 0.76 percent, while the broader All Shares index slipped 19.62 points or 0.45 percent to end at 4,300.12.
STAR/ File

Selling pressure sends index down for 4th straight day

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - January 21, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Local share prices fell for the fourth straight day yesterday as investors remained cautious and jittery over the COVID-19 situation especially with the new variant from the UK.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 7,143.30, down 55.15 points or 0.76 percent, while the broader All Shares index slipped 19.62 points or 0.45 percent to end at 4,300.12.

Most of the other gauges finished in the red except for the services index.

Total value turnover reached P13.10 billion. Market breadth was negative, 137 to 91, while 40 issues were unchanged.

The PSEi continued lower as investors turned more cautious, resulting in a pickup of selling pressure, said Chris Mangun of AAA Southeast Equities.

Ayala-led blue chips Ayala Corp., Ayala Land Inc. and BPI took the biggest losses and dragged the whole index lower, Mangun said.

However, last-minute buying allowed the main index to recover most of its losses in early trading.

“Investors are now wondering whether they jumped the gun with regards to the rally that we saw at the end of last year. The 7,000 psychological support level will play a big factor as it is currently the 50-day moving average. If the PSEi breaks below this level in the coming days, we may see a wave of selling pressure that could send it much lower,” Mangun said.Most active during yesterday’s session were Apollo Global Capital Inc. which rose 19.67 percent; Abra Mining and Industrial Corp., which went up 44.47 percent, MRC Allied Inc. which gained 15.79 percent; Premiere Horizon Alliance Corp., which rose 8.39 percent and Basic Energy Corp. which declined 4.84 percent.

PSEI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shangri-La temporarily shuts biggest local hotel in Makati
Shangri-La temporarily shuts biggest local hotel in Makati
By Prinz Magtulis | 9 hours ago
There is no schedule yet as to when Makati Shangri-La will reopen, but the management will “closely monitor global developments”...
Business
fbfb
BPI sets merger with thrift arm to create 3rd largest bank
BPI sets merger with thrift arm to create 3rd largest bank
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands will merge with its thrift bank unit in a bid to enhance its services.
Business
fbfb
Megawide stresses financial prowess as rumors losing NAIA rehab swirl
Megawide stresses financial prowess as rumors losing NAIA rehab swirl
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Edgar Saavedra also said that the conglomerate had actually reached out to banks for possible funding, “and most of...
Business
fbfb
Negotiations on for US grant to boost BIR digital systems
Negotiations on for US grant to boost BIR digital systems
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
The grant will cover some of the financing needs of the BIR’s digitalization program called "ICT Modernization Strategy...
Business
fbfb
Surprise hospital bills
By Boo Chanco | January 20, 2021 - 12:00am
One big source of economic insecurity in our country has to do with health care, and Rep. Joey Salceda of Albay is doing something about it.
Business
fbfb
Latest
S&P warns of deterioration in banks&rsquo; asset quality
S&P warns of deterioration in banks’ asset quality
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 56 minutes ago
The significant real estate exposure of Philippine banks may drive asset-quality deterioration further amid the uncertainties...
Business
fbfb
Tourism businesses seek delay in local taxes
Tourism businesses seek delay in local taxes
By Catherine Talavera | 56 minutes ago
Tourism stakeholders are requesting for the deferment of the payment of local business taxes this year given the severe impact...
Business
fbfb
Fitch unit bullish on Philippine construction sector
Fitch unit bullish on Philippine construction sector
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 56 minutes ago
The Philippine construction industry is expected to enjoy double-digit growth this year as revived infrastructure projects...
Business
fbfb
Ayala Group to consolidate banking units
Ayala Group to consolidate banking units
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 56 minutes ago
The Ayala Group is merging the 169-year old Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and its thrift bank subsidiary BPI Family...
Business
fbfb
Raise high the barricades
By Iris Gonzales | January 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Dementors are dark, soulless creatures, said to be the foulest beings on earth.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with