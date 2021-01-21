#VACCINEWATCHPH
Maynilad opens new P70 million water lab
Maynilad said the new and expanded water laboratory would monitor and test the quality of water supply and wastewater effluents within its serviced area.
STAR/ File

Maynilad opens new P70 million water lab

Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - January 21, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pangilinan-led Maynilad Water Services Inc. has opened its P70-million water laboratory in a bid to ensure quality supply in its west zone concession area.

Maynilad said the new and expanded water laboratory would monitor and test the quality of water supply and wastewater effluents within its serviced area.

Located inside the La Mesa Compound in Quezon City, the laboratory houses Maynilad’s state-of-the-art analytical instruments used for studying compounds in water samples drawn from over 1,100 sampling points spread throughout the concession.

The facility ensures that the water supply Maynilad produces complies with the new and stricter quality parameters set by the Department of Health’s updated Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water.

It also tests effluents of the company’s wastewater treatment facilities to ensure that these meet the Ambient Water and General Effluent Standards set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The laboratory is also equipped with first-of-its-kind instruments that allow Maynilad’s chemists to monitor and measure organic compounds and other by-products that may be present in bodies of water.

“Having the water lab saved us money on water quality analyses, and also strengthened the internal capability of Maynilad to conduct water testing and treatment,” Maynilad president and CEO Ramoncito Fernandez said. – Louise Maureen Simeon

The lab is certified in ISO standards for quality, environment, safety and health, as well as in business continuity management system.

It has a Biosafety Level 2 compliance as a microbiology laboratory that adheres to strict environmental requirements in conducting microbiological testing and handling of live control cultures.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the country in terms of customer base. It serves the areas of Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, Malabon, and certain portions of Manila, Quezon City, Makati and Cavite.

