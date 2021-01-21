ERC audits ECs on use of funds collected from consumers

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - January 21, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is auditing electric cooperatives (ECs) on their usage of funds collected from consumers.

“We are duty-bound to promote and protect the consumers’ interest and the impending audit of the ECs’ Reinvestment Fund for Sustainable Capital Expenditures, or RFSC, will establish whether the ECs’ collection and disbursements thereof indeed benefitted the consumers,” ERC chairperson and CEO Agnes Devanadera said.

ECs are authorized to collect contribution for capital expenditures (MCC), or RFSC from their member-consumer.

The RFSC is envisioned to fund the amortization or debt service of the ECs’ indebtedness associated with the expansion, rehabilitation or upgrading of the existing electric power system of the ECs in accordance with their ERC-approved capital expenditure (capex) plan.

The ERC tapped a consultant to conduct an independent audit and verification of the ECs’ RFSC in order to complement the agency’s evaluation efforts on the electric bill component.

“We have engaged the services of a consultant which has the technical expertise and capability to audit the utilization of the RFSC. In fact, the bidding process has been completed and the contract has been awarded to the winning bidder,” Devanadera said.

The contract for the audit was awarded to Reyes Tacondong & Co., which submitted the highest rated and responsive bid, the ERC said.

The power regulator earlier said it is also auditing Manila Electric Co.  on the refunds to be made by the country’s largest power distributor to its customers.

It hired a third party, Roxas Cruz Tagle and Co., to verify whether Meralco’s refunds have been fully accounted for, returned, or credited to its customers’ accounts.

