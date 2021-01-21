PSALM cuts financial obligations by over P40 billion

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) has trimmed its 2020 financial obligations by P40.1 billion—which is more than its target last year—as it improved its collection efficiency despite the pandemic.

In its accomplishment report to the Department of Finance (DOF), PSALM said its total obligation is now down to P381.91 billion from P422.01 billion at the start of 2020.

PSALM reduces debts through the privatization of government-owned assets, collection of proceeds, and effective implementation of its liability management program.

Last year, the state-run firm disposed of a total of 10 real estate assets located in Agusan in Bukidnon, Maco in Davao de Oro, Nasipit in Agusan del Norte, Loboc in Bohol and Camalaniugan in Cagayan, raising P51.65 million in revenues.

It also sold disposable assets from retired equipment and scrap materials to raise P26.45 million.

To generate additional income, PSALM entered into short term lease agreements with government offices over certain assets that are not yet scheduled for privatization, raising additional revenues of P29.5 million.

In terms of collections, PSALM successfully collected deferred privatization proceeds amounting to P38.656 billion, composed of payments from Independent Power Producer administrators and from the concession payments from the transmission business.

It was also able to achieve a collection efficiency rate of 93.94 percent for power sales equivalent to P12.895 billion from its power customers.

PSALM president and CEO Irene Joy Besido-Garcia said the board set the collection efficiency target at 93 percent.

Despite the pandemic, PSALM was able to collect P2.607 billion from overdue and delinquent accounts of power customers.

“PSALM was able to keep its overhead expenses low, achieving a mere 4.23 percent share of overhead expenses to its total income, and well below the aim of keeping it at less than 14 percent,” it said in its report.

The state-run firm accomplished a 98 percent collection efficiency from its collecting entities equivalent to P16.69 billion.

It also met the 100 percent disbursement efficiency by ensuring full disbursement of all the collections of UC-Missionary Electrification Charge to Napocor and the renewable energy (RE) developers, disbursing a total of P3.55 billion.

For the year, PSALM paid all interests and borrowing costs that matured last year totaling P11.56 billion.

The state-run firm was able to lower its average interest rate on borrowings from the average of 5.07 percent per annum at the end of 2019 to 4.17 per annum at the end of 2020.

PSALM said it also reduced its real property tax (RPT) liability to P198.81 million.