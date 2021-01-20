#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Reissued 7-year bonds fetch lower rates
During yesterday’s auction, the BTr fully awarded P30 billion worth of securities with a remaining life span of six years and three months at an average rate of 2.719 percent.
Philstar.com/Irish Lising

Reissued 7-year bonds fetch lower rates

Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - January 20, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Reissued seven-year Treasury bonds (T-bonds) fetched lower rates yesterday amid strong demand from investors, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said.

During yesterday’s auction, the BTr fully awarded P30 billion worth of securities with a remaining life span of six years and three months at an average rate of 2.719 percent.

This was 7.2 basis points lower than the 2.791 percent rate recorded in the previous auction.

The average rate was also lower than the secondary market rate for securities with the same tenor, which settled at 2.753 percent the previous day.

Total tenders amounted to P82.587 billion, 2.75 times higher than the offer size.

In a text message to reporters, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said said the auction saw a strong demand from investors as the market was looking for higher yields.

“Auction saw interest on intermediate part of curve driven by search for yields,” she said.

A bonds trader also said rates were within the expectations of the market.

“Rates were within market expectations but on the lower end. It was oversubscribed by only over 2.5 times maybe players prefer shorter tenors,” the trader said.

Given the strong demand for the securities, de Leon said the auction committee decided to open the tap facility to raise an additional P10 billion for the offering.

This year, the government is programmed to borrow P3.03 trillion from domestic and external sources to bridge the deficit in its budget, which is expected to widen to 8.9 percent of the gross domestic product.

For January, alone, the BTr is targeting to raise P140 billion from domestic issuances.

Given its ramped up borrowing activities, the Philippines’ outstanding debt is seen to hit P11.98 trillion by the end of the year, translating to a debt-to-GDP ratio of 58.1 percent.

BUREAU OF THE TREASURY TREASURY BONDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Transitory' inflation sees gov't scrambling for fix
'Transitory' inflation sees gov't scrambling for fix
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
After trying to downplay quickening inflation for months, the Duterte administration is now scrambling to tame rising consumer...
Business
fbfb
Ayala's The 30th sale proceeds to go to new malls, offices
Ayala's The 30th sale proceeds to go to new malls, offices
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Ayala Land Inc. has set its sights on more property buyouts after raising funds through the sale of one of its malls.
Business
fbfb
Last-minute boost seen as infrastructure spending falls to lockdown levels
Last-minute boost seen as infrastructure spending falls to lockdown levels
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
Direct spending on infrastructure by the national government amounted to P44.3 billion that month, down 25.4% year-on-year,...
Business
fbfb
Metro Manila office vacancy seen rising
Metro Manila office vacancy seen rising
By Catherine Talavera | 2 days ago
Vacancy rate in the Metro Manila office market is forecast to reach as much as 14 percent this year as demand softens due...
Business
fbfb
CIMB reports 800% jump in deposits
By Lawrence Agcaoili | January 18, 2021 - 12:00am
CIMB Bank Philippines reported an 800 percent jump in its deposits balance sheet as it continued to offer higher interest rates compared to other banks.
Business
fbfb
Latest
ICTSI boosts berth capacity at MICT
ICTSI boosts berth capacity at MICT
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
International Container Terminal Services Inc. is now ready to handle additional volume at its flagship Manila International...
Business
fbfb
Reissued 7-year bonds fetch lower rates
Reissued 7-year bonds fetch lower rates
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
Reissued seven-year Treasury bonds fetched lower rates yesterday amid strong demand from investors, the Bureau of the Treasury...
Business
fbfb
JG Summit to redeem bonds early
By Iris Gonzales | January 20, 2021 - 12:00am
JG Summit Holdings Inc., the listed holding company of the Gokongwei Group, is seeking the early redemption of its 10-year bonds.
Business
fbfb
Surprise hospital bills
By Boo Chanco | January 20, 2021 - 12:00am
One big source of economic insecurity in our country has to do with health care, and Rep. Joey Salceda of Albay is doing something about it.
Business
fbfb
Decisions, decisions
By Tony F. Katigbak | January 20, 2021 - 12:00am
Without a doubt, the biggest issue on everyone’s mind this 2021 is the upcoming vaccination program.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with