#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
benjamin diokno
This file photo shows BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno at a press conference.
Facebook/BSP

BSP chief Diokno takes medical leave after 'successful' operation

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno is taking a medical leave following a "minor head accident."

In a statement on Monday, the BSP said Diokno, 72, underwent a procedure to "address a blood clot" caused by the head injury.

The operation was a "success," the central bank said, adding that Diokno is expected to return to work after being discharged from the hospital in 4 to 5 days.

Diokno picked Deputy Governor Francis Dakila as caretaker of the central bank while he is still at the hospital.

"According to his medical report, prognosis for the Governor’s complete recovery is 'very good' as he was awake and conversant an hour after the procedure," the BSP said.

Diokno was appointed central bank governor in March 2019, replacing the late Nestor Espenilla Jr. who died after battling tongue cancer. 

Diokno is serving the remaining term of his predecessor until July 2023.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS BENJAMIN DIOKNO BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP chides credit card issuers amid complaints
BSP chides credit card issuers amid complaints
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has reminded credit card issuers to strictly comply with the mandated debt moratorium to ease...
Business
fbfb
Metro Manila office vacancy seen rising
Metro Manila office vacancy seen rising
By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
Vacancy rate in the Metro Manila office market is forecast to reach as much as 14 percent this year as demand softens due...
Business
fbfb
DTI: Worst is over for Philippine economy
DTI: Worst is over for Philippine economy
By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry said the worst is over for the Philippines and the economy is seeing signs of recovery...
Business
fbfb
Work with private sector
By Boo Chanco | January 18, 2021 - 12:00am
“Why does the national government want to monopolize the purchase [of the vaccines]?
Business
fbfb
CIMB reports 800% jump in deposits
By Lawrence Agcaoili | January 18, 2021 - 12:00am
CIMB Bank Philippines reported an 800 percent jump in its deposits balance sheet as it continued to offer higher interest rates compared to other banks.
Business
fbfb
Latest
China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades
China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades
9 hours ago
China's economy grew at the slowest pace in more than four decades last year despite a rebound after the country's coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
Government plans to privatize hydro plants under IPP contracts
Government plans to privatize hydro plants under IPP contracts
By Danessa Rivera | 19 hours ago
The government is eyeing to privatize its hydropower plants under Independent Power Producer contracts this year, with the...
Business
fbfb
Market expected to remain weak
Market expected to remain weak
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The stock market is expected to remain weak with immediate support seen at 7,050 and resistance from 7,350 to 7,500, according...
Business
fbfb
PCCI bats for approval of CREATE
By Louella Desiderio | January 18, 2021 - 12:00am
With Congress set to resume sessions today, the country’s largest business organization made a renewed call to focus on the passage of the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Ac...
Business
fbfb
VMC income up 18% to P91.4 million
VMC income up 18% to P91.4 million
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
Listed sugar miller Victorias Milling Co. Inc. saw its net income for the first quarter of the current crop year increase...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with