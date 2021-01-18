BSP chief Diokno takes medical leave after 'successful' operation

MANILA, Philippines — Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno is taking a medical leave following a "minor head accident."

In a statement on Monday, the BSP said Diokno, 72, underwent a procedure to "address a blood clot" caused by the head injury.

The operation was a "success," the central bank said, adding that Diokno is expected to return to work after being discharged from the hospital in 4 to 5 days.

Diokno picked Deputy Governor Francis Dakila as caretaker of the central bank while he is still at the hospital.

"According to his medical report, prognosis for the Governor’s complete recovery is 'very good' as he was awake and conversant an hour after the procedure," the BSP said.

Diokno was appointed central bank governor in March 2019, replacing the late Nestor Espenilla Jr. who died after battling tongue cancer.

Diokno is serving the remaining term of his predecessor until July 2023.