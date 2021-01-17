Globe, Microsoft tie up for digital education

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. has entered into a partnership with technology giant Microsoft to boost digital education.

Amid the ongoing health crisis, digital learning emerged as a means to continue communication and collaboration between students and teachers while at home, Globe said.

However, Globe said not all educational institutions are equipped to manage remote learning because of insufficient digital infrastructure and tools.

“It is a perfect time for educational institutions to maximize the learning and productivity platforms that teachers, students, and staff can use to make sure that learning is uninterrupted. With Globe and Microsoft teaming up, we can assure that learning continues even at the confines of the homes”, Globe segment head for education Mark Abalos said.

Globe said that with its help and that of Microsoft, through Microsoft Office 365 solutions, educational institutions would be provided with stable, reliable, and secure platforms that can maximize digital learning through this health crisis.

The Office 365 Education platform creates a modern classroom all in the cloud for a professional learning environment.

It said educators could easily monitor student participation, manage assignments and feedback, as well as create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations needed for classes.

In addition, it can support the school’s learning program, whether blended, face-to-face, or purely virtual.

“Compared to other learning management systems, Microsoft Office 365 Education offers a richer, more secure, more affordable, and more productive platform that works across a range of devices,” Globe said.

“It also provides educational resources suited to every teacher and learner’s need, style, and budget. The platform can significantly improve the process and the delivery of virtual learning,” it said.

In addition to flexible learning solutions and tools for educational institutions, Globe offers a comprehensive onboarding process, teacher training and after-sales support.