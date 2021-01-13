#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Coronavirus borrowings stoke debt burden to 14-year high
On Tuesday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said emerging data showed outstanding state debt was equivalent to 53.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) last year, the highest since 2006.
STAR/ File

Coronavirus borrowings stoke debt burden to 14-year high

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2021 - 8:38am

MANILA, Philippines — The national government closed 2020 with a heavier debt burden as expected, no thanks to rising pandemic costs and falling tax receipts that forced a borrowing binge.

On Tuesday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said emerging data showed outstanding state debt was equivalent to 53.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) last year, the highest since 2006. 

Final data will not be released until next month when yearend GDP figures will have become available, but higher liabilities were already projected as early as March last year when the pandemic messed with original fiscal plans of keeping debt levels low. In 2019, the debt ratio was at a record-low of 39.9%.

Simply put, since the budget deficit rose to a record-high of P1.36 trillion last year, it was inevitable for the government to borrow funds to bridge the gap between revenues and spending.

Observers look to debt to GDP as a measure of a borrower’s creditworthiness. While hardly the sole indicator of whether obligations will be met on time, theoretically, debt levels at around 60% of GDP is considered unsustainable since it shows that a borrower accumulates debt faster than it increases resources to pay for them.

For Dominguez, last year’s debt pile which hovered at P10 trillion in absolute value, is not a cause for concern. “Even with the upscaling of our borrowing plan, we will still be able to keep our debt ratio within a sustainable threshold,” he said. 

“This gives us the advantage over economies who were already saddled with heavy debt prior to the crisis," Dominguez said in a speech during a virtual event hosted by the Management Association of the Philippines.

For 2021, the finance chief said debt will continue to increase to 57% of GDP.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE DEBT PHILIPPINE ECONOMY PHILSTARDATA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dominguez, tired of unfeasible plans, threatens to pull out NAIA from PPP
By Prinz Magtulis | 18 hours ago
“We are telling the private sector, make up your minds because if not, NAIA will do it itself,” Dominguez told...
Business
fbfb
Funding problem
By Boo Chanco | January 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The national government is facing a funding problem to comply with the order of the Supreme Court to increase the IRA received by LGUs.
Business
fbfb
After delay, Dito says ready to be assessed for telco service
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 days ago
After months of delays due to coronavirus lockdowns, it's now all systems go for the "technical launch" of Dito Telecommunity...
Business
fbfb
Now is the time to amend the ‘restrictive’ economic provisions in the Constitution
By Gerardo P. Sicat | January 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The country’s economy has been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has suffered heavily in economic terms.
Business
fbfb
ICTSI, Davao firm bag OPS for Iloilo, GenSan ports development
By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
International Container Terminal Services Inc. of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. and Davao-based Kudos Trucking Corp. have bagged...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Bank lending slowest in over 14 years – BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
Credit growth fell below one percent in November last year, the slowest in more than 14 years, and could even turn negative...
Business
fbfb
International tourism receipts plunge 83% in 2020
By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
Inbound tourism receipts dropped 83 percent last year as the government banned international travel due to the worldwide outbreak...
Business
fbfb
CLI reservation sales rise 12.4% in 2020
By Iris Gonzales | January 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Cebu Landmasters Inc. posted strong growth in reservation sales last year, bucking the industry trend.
Business
fbfb
Government gets help from experts to curb ASF spread
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has partnered with Univet Nutrition and Animal Healthcare Co. and the Philippine College of...
Business
fbfb
A rocky start
By Tony F. Katigbak | January 13, 2021 - 12:00am
We were all looking forward to the end of 2020. For many, it was seen as somewhat of a victory to have made it to through a year that brought us all to our knees (in more ways than one).
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with