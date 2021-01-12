#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Duterte's slowest spending growth keeps 2020 deficit below cap
Motorists and commuters are back on the road at EDSA-Guadalupe on the first day of general community quarantine in Metro Manila on June 1, 2020.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas

Duterte's slowest spending growth keeps 2020 deficit below cap

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 12, 2021 - 7:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Spending growth was at its slowest under the Duterte administration last year when the pandemic created new public needs to fund, controlling a record-high deficit that ultimately settled below a government-imposed cap. 

The yearend fiscal performance, nonetheless, was welcomed by no less than Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III who justified anew his decision to shut down “many populist excuses to blow up the deficit” with a resounding affirmation of the investment grade rating from Fitch Ratings.

The deficit stood at P1.36 trillion last year, widening from P660.2 billion a year ago, emerging figures from the Bureau of the Treasury showed. At that level, the budget gap was estimated to account for 7.5% of gross domestic product, a tad lower than the 7.6% program.

Broken down, expenditures went up 10.72% year-on-year to P4.21 trillion, while revenues, hit by shuttered businesses and consumers afraid of going out, sagged 9.4% to P2.84 trillion.

That spending managed to grow at double-digit last year, despite delays in infrastructure outlays, signaled that the government succeeded on a catch up plan on December last year. In fact, spending was only a tad short from its P4.23-trillion program for the year, and so do revenues against a P2.85-trillion goal, although both targets were repeatedly adjusted downwards, 

But for Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, the increase in spending was at the most “modest” considering the pandemic's economic damage. Data would support this as compared with 2019 levels, spending growth even decelerated from 11.2% when they should have accelerated because of additional expenses incurred from the health crisis.

Last year's spending growth was also the slowest under the Duterte government.

“Although a 10.7% increase in spending is commendable, we do know that other countries had whipped out fiscal bazookas to combat their respective crises while likely reaping the benefits of that decision as early as 2021,” Mapa said in an email.

However, slower spending should no longer come as a surprise as Dominguez has repeatedly stressed keeping the government’s fiscal house in order. On Tuesday, in front of businesspeople from the Management Association of the Philippines, he doubled down on this commitment for this year. 

“We did not abandon the judicious fiscal management set by President Duterte when he assumed office, which got us in our strong financial position ahead of the crisis,” the finance chief said.

Pros and cons 

Dominguez’s fiscal control has pros and cons. On one hand, the so-called “fiscal prudence” recently won the nod of Fitch Ratings, a debt watcher, which decided to keep the Philippines’ investment grade rating on Monday. That rating, at BBB, has allowed the government to borrow at cheaper costs. 

On the other hand however, Mapa said sticking to the current game plan of constrained spending risks sacrificing a projected economic bounce-back of between 6.5-7.5% this year. The economy contracted 10% for the first 3 quarters of 2020.

“Post 2021 and sans a substantial fiscal recovery plan, we remain convinced that the Philippines will be entering a ‘wavy’ L-shaped recovery, settling at a lower growth trajectory of roughly 4.2%,” Mapa said.

Mapa was not alone on this assessment. Another credit rater, Moody’s Investors Service, warned that the Philippines may be last in Asia Pacific to recover from the pandemic. Malacanang said the government would prove Moody’s wrong, while Dominguez refused to comment on the matter on Tuesday.

For Sanjay Mathur, ANZ Bank economist, underspending would definitely be “negative to growth,” but he chooses to be optimistic. “In fact, if vaccination progresses smoothly and fiscal spending remains on target, the impact on growth could be quite substantial,” he said in a separate email. 

BUDGET DEFICIT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Petron to proceed with temporary closure of Bataan refinery
By Danessa Rivera | 19 hours ago
Petron Corp. will still shut down temporarily its refinery in Bataan despite clinching registration under the Freeport Area...
Business
fbfb
Surge in online child sex offenses triggers penalties vs. telco firms
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
From around 19,000 suspicious transactions for all of 2019, cases reported to regulators more than doubled last year to 49,937,...
Business
fbfb
New international travel restrictions to further slow airline recovery
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
New restrictions on international travel to address the potential spread of the new COVID-19 variant is expected to further...
Business
fbfb
Have pass, will (hopefully) travel
By Rey Gamboa | January 12, 2021 - 12:00am
During the holidays, a good number of Filipino families planned escapes from the confines of their pandemic shelters for out-of-town vacation destinations.
Business
fbfb
Ayala Corp. raising capex for 2021
By Iris Gonzales | January 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, is increasing its capital expenditures for this year as its telecommunications and property giants Globe Telecom and Ayala Land Inc. beef up their respective...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Health budget feared insufficient to deal with coronavirus variant
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
The Philippines’ healthcare funding would fall short this year if new and more contagious coronavirus variants trigger...
Business
fbfb
Finance chief backs Cha-cha to 'open the economy more'
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Fresh attempts to amend the Constitution just got the support of the head of economic team.
Business
fbfb
Dominguez, tired of unfeasible plans, threatens to pull out NAIA from PPP
By Prinz Magtulis | 3 hours ago
“We are telling the private sector, make up your minds because if not, NAIA will do it itself,” Dominguez told...
Business
fbfb
Bitcoin tumbles 20%, sharpest fall since March
11 hours ago
(Updated 4:45 p.m.) The value of leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin tumbled 20% Monday, wiping out some of...
Business
fbfb
Fitch affirms Philippines' investment grade rating
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Philippines is seen recovering from the pandemic-induced recession with a gross domestic product growth of 6.9 percent...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with