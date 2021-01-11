#VACCINEWATCHPH
Pandemic strategy gets Fitch's nod with investment grade kept
Fitch Ratings
AFP
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — Debt watcher Fitch Ratings affirmed the Philippines’ investment grade rating on Monday, in an approval to the Duterte administration’s coronavirus strategy while flagging potential risks from a change in leadership in 2022.

In a statement on Monday, Fitch kept the sovereign’s “BBB” rating, while assigning a “stable” outlook on it that essentially means there could be no change in assessment over the next 18-24 months.

Fitch’s action should bolster the government’s tack of avoiding a massive fiscal stimulus to jumpstart the economy in recession and remain focus instead on its infrastructure program and policy reforms like tax amendments, which critics have hit to be insufficient and ineffective to the ongoing health crisis.

In July last year, at the height of the pandemic, Moody's Investors Service did the same and kept the Philippines under the investment grade status.

“The affirmation balances modest government debt levels relative to peers, robust external buffers and still-strong medium-term growth prospects, notwithstanding the deep pandemic-induced economic contraction,” Fitch Ratings said.

Since the pandemic struck, it was no secret that economic managers have shrugged off calls for fiscal stimulus in a bid to keep the Philippines’ hard-earned investment grade rating that allows the government to borrow at much lower costs. Fitch, in its assessment, the record-high budget deficit should begin to narrow by next year when the pandemic costs would have already been moderated.

At the same time however, Fitch noted that the coronavirus’ economic impact was “more significant than we previously expected” due to the inability to control infections and disruptive lockdowns. From a projected 8.5% contraction last year, Fitch forecasts the economy to grow 6.9%-8% this year.

The Duterte administration had set its sights for an “A” rating by 2022, before the coronavirus pandemic messed with its plans. Economic officials said bagging an “A rating would have to take a backseat for now as all efforts are concentrated to contain the outbreak. 

This is a developing story

