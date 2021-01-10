#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
A better year
BUSINESS MATTERS (BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE) - Francis J. Kong (The Philippine Star) - January 10, 2021 - 12:00am

COVID-19 has caused the world to speed up. At first glance, this seemingly careless statement may not make sense when you have the world as a whole locked down for the majority of the year. I have.

Locked down for the majority of the year, the one thing I have noticed is that the world has sped up, and time has passed by so fast it’s incredible. Perhaps I am not fair. Busy doing webinars every day and sometimes to the tune of two to three in a day can persuade me that time breezes by so fast. Others who are stressed being locked up in their homes doing remote work and competing with the family for bandwidth in their internet connection suffering from cabin fever may have felt like the days are so slow, and they could not wait till things go back to normal. So, which one is which? Are the days slow, or is time breezing by so fast?

Somebody came up with this sage observation. He or she says: “Time moves slowly, but time passes by so quickly.”

What happens outside the purview of everyday developments is this actuality. The crisis has accelerated change and momentum in a way that is unimaginable during pre-COVID days. The vaccines are now available and this provides a sense of hope and optimism. However, vaccination might still take a while to happen. Businesses are now gearing up to position themselves in a post-COVID world, and they need to make preparations. The question now is: “How would you awaken the dampened spirit of your people when they have been locked down for the majority of the year?”

Smart execs and HR people know that there is never a more critical time than now to boost and energize the people through soft-skills training. Being locked down is challenging as movements are restricted. The old and traditional practice of visiting clients, transacting business, and doing sales presentations in person has given way to sterile virtual meets. What happens now is that movements and touch have been restricted. While touching and interacting with people is significantly reduced, feelings and emotions compensate for the lack. I would suspect that this is the reason why HR managers and company execs tell me that their people’s general sentiment is either that of anxiety or that of lethargy.

People are just mentally exhausted. No wonder after my webinar presentation and during question and answer, there would be many comments people send through the chatbox. Words and expressions like: “Just what I needed at this time, Francis,” or “You’ve provided clarity to the questions I have.” or even quaint messages like “You just don’t know how much this session to inspire and help me with what I am going through...”

So here is the challenge. With the promise of a better year to come, then how do we wake them up and get them ready to operate in the new reality? I suggest that leaders are to address their people at their point of need.

1. Provide more learning sessions that can inspire and encourage them to be more hopeful and enthusiastic, with the prospects of a better year anticipating better things to come.

2. Offer opportunities for self-development. The message here is that the company cares for the people, the company is investing in their growth.

3. Foster collaboration within the team. This should be done even when most interactions today take place virtually.

4. Encourage joy and happiness. Keeping an eye on whether or not people are happy with their work because happy people are productive people and productive people find themselves happier. (The proverbial chicken and egg question).

5. Set clear and realistic goals taking into account the months of slow growth and the changes in the business landscape.

6. Avoid micromanaging. A boss who is always looking over your shoulder and second-guessing your decision is not appreciated much. It gives the impression that the boss does not trust the people and is concerned only with the task and not the person.

7. Cut down on the frequency of meetings. Understand that all those (Zoom, MS Teams, Streamyard or Webex) virtual meets can be stressful and fewer meetings would be better for everyone concerned.

You need to awaken the fighting spirit, the courage, and the people’s enthusiasm and prep them up so they would be up for the task. And one more thing, this pertains to the leaders too. As the title of my webinars go – A Better Year requires a Better You. So power up and get going.

(Connect with Francis Kong at www.facebook.com/franciskong2. Or listen to “Business Matters” Monday to Friday 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. over 98.7 dzFE-FM ‘The Master’s Touch,’ the classical music station.)

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Philippines last to recover in Asia’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
The Philippines is likely to be the last country in Asia-Pacific to fully recover from the pandemic-induced recession, with...
Business
fbfb
Reassess, renew and recharge
By Francis J. Kong | January 9, 2021 - 12:00am
Many are happy that the year 2020 is gone.
Business
fbfb
Philippines pride
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | January 9, 2021 - 12:00am
For many, Cebu City or the Queen City of the South brings to mind our Spanish colonial past.
Business
fbfb
Jollibee expands in North America
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. is expanding in North America with a plan to add 28 stores.
Business
fbfb
FDI inflows slump 10.2% in 10 months
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Foreign direct investment inflows to the Philippines fell more than a tenth in 10 months last year as investors shelved projects...
Business
fbfb
Latest
High bad loans ratio still to hound banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
More banks expect their non-performing loans ratio to remain high at above three percent until next year due to the lingering...
Business
fbfb
Government to identify projects qualified for regulatory relief
By Mary Grace Padin | 2 hours ago
The government has formed a committee that will identify private sector projects qualified for regulatory relief under Republic...
Business
fbfb
ING sees extended GDP slump
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
Dutch financial giant ING Bank expects the pandemic-induced economic recession in the Philippines to extend up to the second...
Business
fbfb
DMCI rehabs UP Chapel
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
The DMCI Group has rehabilitated the 65-year-old Parish of the Holy Sacrifice, known as the UP Chapel inside the University...
Business
fbfb
Auto parts makers back safeguard duties on imports
By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
Automotive parts makers in the country welcomed the government’s move to impose safeguard measures on vehicle imports,...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with