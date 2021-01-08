#VACCINEWATCHPH
Meralco bills to go up in January
A month of higher electicity costs could be bad news for some Meralco customers who are still struggling to get back to normal after coronavirus lockdowns disrupted their livelihoods last year. 
STAR/ File
Meralco bills to go up in January
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — After back-to-back months of reductions, higher power bills will welcome consumers and businesses serviced by Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) into the new year.

For a typical household consuming 200 kilowatt per hour (kWh) every month, power rates will go up by P0.2744 per kilowatt hour in January, the country's largest power distributor said in a statement on Friday.

The adjustment means electricity will be more expensive by P55 for residential customers after generators where Meralco sources power jacked up selling prices. That brought January's generation charge to P4.4574 per kWh, P0.3058 higher than the preceding month.

A month of higher electicity costs would be bad news for some Meralco customers still struggling to get back to normal after coronavirus lockdowns disrupted their livelihoods last year. As a reprieve, Meralco has suspended disconnection activities until this month for its usual households consuming 200 kWh and below.

Broken down, electricity prices from Wholesale Electricity Spot Market, which serves as a venue for trading power, dropped by P0.6135 per kWh. But Meralco also paid P0.2428 per kWh more to get electricty from power supply agreements, which typically accounts for bulk of power sold by Meralco to consumers. 

Independent power producers were also charging more to Meralco, up P0.2723 as demand continued to fall due to cooler weather. "Lower demand led to fixed costs from power suppliers being spread over lower energy volume, resulting in higher effective generation rates to consumers," the company explained.

But the latest upward adjustment in bills may not be entirely felt after all. The Pangilinan-led firm said a government order to refund P1.4-billion worth of excess collections to customers would offset the increases and result into a net refund of "around P0.1150 per kWh." Refunds represent fees from 2017 to 2019 that regulators deemed as overcharging.

On top of that, transmission charges also got cheaper by P0.0236 per kWh for the month. Meanwhile, taxes and other charges also registered a net increase of of P0.0078 per kWh. Collection of universal charges also remained suspended by regulators. 

Shares in Meralco ended the week up 0.67% to P299 apiece on Friday.

