The way we will work

This phrase attributed to Vladimir Ilyich Lenin has become a cliché amongst writers and social commentariat, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has been front and center in nearly all the news broadcast worldwide.

“There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks when decades happen.”

The pandemic has propelled us to more than a decade ahead in the workplace transformation in less than a year. What has happened is that the transformation of the workplace does not just change the way we attend meetings, but we will see a long-lasting effect and impact on company culture, job market, marketing events, and training. There is a powerful indication that remote work is here to stay.

Many have moved to their home provinces with their parents, where they can save up on expenses because city living is costly.

Many corporate clients are now doing the “blended” or the “hybrid” model of having their people rotate in teams. On certain days they go back to their physical offices, and on certain days they do work from home. As I would lightly and lovingly tease the participants in my webinars, I would say that the bosses want their people to go back to the offices because they miss their people. And the reason why some people want to go back to their physical offices is that they miss their strong internet connections, have more privacy, and they miss the pantries. I hope they miss their bosses too.

Nine to 10 months in, here’s what we know, and here is what to expect:

1. There is a great deal of rethinking where our people live and work.

A heightened sense of consciousness on saving up on money and resources will form the basis of deciding where to work and where to live. This is why many have moved back to live with their parents outside the city so they can save up and do remote work. This is also to avoid the increased health risk of crowded commuters and the extra stress of enduring the Metro’s traffic. However, this move will not kill the modern office. The preference for many is to live within a shorter commuting distance to come to the office at least part-time.

2. There is an accelerated adoption to digital technology at a speed unseen before the pandemic.

What would typically take companies years to slowly transition into the tiring and impotent campaign called “The Digital Transformation” is now taking place at a phenomenal speed. And this is not just talking about virtual video meets and platforms or other related messaging apps. Still, companies are now spending and increasing the adoption speed of artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning. In the companies I am currently involved with, we realize the urgency of getting these technologies in place.

3. There is a dramatic increase of workplace flexibility.

I could hardly remember the last time I tied a knot on my tie, facing the camera and speaking to a group of business leaders only to notice that while the vast majority were in their suit, a fraction of them had no tie on them. Getting dressed up for work today seems like something of the past as people have given up business attire for t-shirts, shorts and flipflops.

The pandemic has also reduced bureaucracy and egos. Ideas fly faster today than ever. A lot of silo-thinking mentality in corporate settings pre-covid has given way to more collaboration and partnership.

4. There are changing values, attitude, and culture as to things that matter to people at work.

The usual perks of free food in pantries or stunning city views of executive offices do not seem to matter much these days. But there is an immediate challenge that companies need to address.

People are in lockdown for the majority of the year. Their work life, personal life, family life, etc., all converge in the same place and simultaneously. Doing multiple zoom meetings and always competing with family members for bandwidth from the already-slow internet can be stressful and tiring. If these culture and burnout issues are unaddressed, everybody will have a tough time maintaining productivity in 2021.

Two things are essential. Companies will still have to continue their wellness programs. People will have to be trained, inspired, encouraged to get back on track, be mentally fit and prepared to take on the challenges from the opportunities awaiting us in the New Year.

This is the world of work that awaits us for 2021. And as I repeatedly say in my webinars, a better year requires a better you.

(Connect with Francis Kong at www.facebook.com/franciskong2. Or listen to “Business Matters” Monday to Friday 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. over 98.7 dzFE-FM ‘The Master’s Touch,’ the classical music station.)