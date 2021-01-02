China Bank investment arm eyes more deals

MANILA, Philippines — The investment arm of Sy-led China Banking Corp. is eyeing more deals for the government and private sector amid the expected recovery from the pandemic-induced economic recession.

Ryan Martin Tapia, president of China Bank Capital Corp., said the company would continue to push deals beneficial to the government, private companies as well as the whole economy in general.

“China Bank Capital’s strong performance is motivated by a constant drive to deliver the best results to our clients, and we are pleased to have successfully closed many landmark transactions that helped not just private companies, but also the government and the broader economy,” Tapia said.

“For 2020 alone, China Bank Capital has participated in the most number of local currency and dollar fixed income issuances, again topping the league table for debt capital market deals,” it said.

In the last six months of 2020, China Bank Capital has solely or jointly arranged nearly P150 billion worth of corporate bonds, notes, and other debt securities.

It acted as a joint lead arranger in key transactions by the national government, helping the Bureau of the Treasury with its P310.8 billion retail treasury bonds (RTBs) and switch offer, its subsequent P516.3 billion RTBs, and the recently concluded P6.57 billion Premyo Bonds 2.

The first corporate issuer to break out during the pandemic was Ayala Land, for whom China Bank Capital has consistently been tapped since 2016, with its P10 billion fixed rate bonds that was launched and issued during the early community quarantine periods.

Other corporate issuers followed suit include Aboitiz Power, Robinsons Land, SM Investment Corp., Ortigas & Co., Del Monte Philippines, Filinvest Land, and San Miguel Corp., and then financial institutions such as Development Bank of the Philippines and China Bank.

China Bank Capital also acted as the mandated lead arranger, joint lead underwriter, and sole bookrunner for North Luzon Expressway Corp.’s P20 billion corporate notes facility to partially finance the construction of the eight-kilometer NLEX connector road project, and Puregold Price Club’s P12 billion fixed-rate corporate notes.

Despite all the headwinds caused by the pandemic, China Bank Capital said one of the few good things to have emerged was the resiliency and reliability of the capital markets.

“Subdued for almost half of the year, the markets came roaring back in the second half amid the pandemic with both private and public sectors being opportunistic in raising funds to support initiatives to address the pandemic’s impact, sustain nation-building, fuel growth, ensure liquidity, and refinance obligations,” it said.