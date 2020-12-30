FELCO donates healthcare products to frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the uncertainties of 2020, Firefly Electric and Lighting Corp. (FELCO), owner of the Firefly Brand, continues its yearly activity and bring the spirit of the season straight to the hearts that truly yearn for warmth and cheers.

From its annual Christmas tree lighting activations, FELCO rechanneled its efforts and resources to support the frontliners in the private and public hospitals, and foundations. FELCO’s timely Christmas donation worth P2 million, include face masks, face shields, UVC lamps and air purifiers.

Seven hospitals and charities will receive Firefly Yellow Shield healthcare and protection packages, namely, the Philippine General Hospital, Lung Center of the Philippines, Asian Hospital, The Medical City, St. Luke’s Hospital-BGC, and the Philippine Red Cross.

Reaching-out to our Filipino frontliners, and the institutions and foundations that work tirelessly with them is FELCO’s way of giving-back, and illuminating our will to survive. By lighting up the true spirit of the season, we praise our modern-day heroes, and we say, ‘Thank you’.