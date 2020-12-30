International investors remain bullish on Philippines â€“ DOF

#VACCINEWATCHPH
In a year-end report released yesterday, the DOF said the success of the country’s fund raising activity in the foreign debt market this year reflected strong investor confidence in the country’s ability to bounce back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
STAR/File
International investors remain bullish on Philippines – DOF
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - December 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The international business community’s confidence in the Philippines remained strong despite the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Finance (DOF) said yesterday.

In a year-end report released yesterday, the DOF said the success of the country’s fund raising activity in the foreign debt market this year reflected strong investor confidence in the country’s ability to bounce back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said that the low interest rates and tight spreads fetched by foreign bond issuances this year was a result of the country’s strong fiscal position and favorable credit profile.

This year, the country retained its investment grade rating even amid a slew of credit rating downgrades spawned by the pandemic-induced global economic crisis. It even received secured its first ever A- credit rating from the Japan Credit Ratings Agency.

In January, before the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic, the Philippines tapped the euro debt market and raised 1.2 billion euros (about $1.33 billion) from the issuance of its three-year and nine-year global bonds.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said the debt papers were priced with the lowest coupon rate in the euro market and was the first-ever zero-coupon issuance of the Philippines in the international capital markets.

The government’s succeeding bond offerings in the external market were conducted to raise emergency financing for its COVID-19 response efforts.

In April, the Philippines sold $2.35 billion worth of 10 and 25 year dollar denominated global bonds at record-low coupons despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

The 10 year global bonds fetched a coupon rate of 2.457 percent, 40 basis points tighter than the initial pricing guidance of 220 basis points above benchmark. The 25 year notes were priced at 2.95 percent, 42.5 basis points tighter than the initial pricing guidance of 3.375 percent area.

Before the end of the year, the Philippines returned again to the global bond market, raising another $2.75 billion at even lower coupon rates than the April issuance.

The BTr said the 10.5 year bonds were priced at 1.648 percent, 70 basis points above benchmark and tighter than initial pricing guidance of 100 basis points, while the 25 year tranche was priced at 2.65 percent, 35 basis points tighter than initial pricing guidance of three percent area.

“We believe this result indicated that international investors are aware of, and appreciate, the Duterte administration’s resolve to rebuild the domestic economy and its initial headway in steering it back to its pre-COVID growth trajectory,” Dominguez said.

The government, meanwhile, decided to defer the issuance of its renminbi-denominated and yen-denominated bonds due to strong liquidity in the domestic market.

