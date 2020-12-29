#VACCINEWATCHPH
This August 3, 2020, photo shows shoppers roaming around a supermarket in Quezon City.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Inflation to stay within 2020 target despite potential December pick-up
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 29, 2020 - 6:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Higher prices of fuel and food likely triggered another month of inflation uptick in December.

Consumer prices likely increased between 2.9%-3.7% year-on-year in the December, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) projected on Tuesday.

The latest forecast raised the likelihood of a faster reading than the 3.3% clip in November. On top of that, the upper-limit of the forecast band, if realized, would be close to the high-end of the central bank's annual 2-4% target. 

If anything, quicker inflation in December is unlikely to reflect the typical surge in consumer spending during the holiday season, which is a kind of price pick-up that would be a great news for a government trying to revive a flat-lining consumer confidence. 

In a statement, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said rallying oil prices as the economy emerges from coronavirus lockdowns likely stoked inflation this month. Energy department data showed oil companies implemented four price increases this month for gasoline, diesel and kerosene.

Adding fuel to the overall price growth were higher food prices after typhoons that smashed the country in the fourth quarter damaged crops and tightened food supply, Diokno said.

These could be partly offset by cheaper electricity rates in areas serviced by the Manila Electric Co., along with slightly lower rice prices and the peso's strength that moderates import costs.

Despite the likelihood of inflation gaining pace in December, inflation is likely to end the year within the 2-4% target, averaging 2.5% year-on-year in the first 10 months. 

Overall, that prices are tamed this year is not entirely good news as it also showed how the coronavirus pandemic had softened consumer demand, leaving no reason for producers to hike prices for goods and services.

That said, subdued prices have nonetheless given BSP opportunity to slash interest rates to record-lows so banks are encouraged to lend more, albeit unsuccessfully, without prices getting out of hand when more funds flow through the financial system.

"Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to monitor economic and financial developments to ensure that its primary mandate of price stability conducive to balanced and sustainable economic growth is achieved," Diokno said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE INFLATION
