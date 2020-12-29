Fruitas attains expansion target

MANILA, Philippines — Fruitas Holdings Inc., the listed food and beverage kiosk operator, has achieved its yearend expansion target through the establishment of community stores.

Fruitas has opened its 30th community store under the Babot’s Farm and Soy and Bean brands, achieving its earlier announced target for the year as part of the diversification of its distribution channels.

Fruitas Holdings president and CEO Lester Yu said the company achieved its target in four months.

“We were able to build our community stores even during the quarantine and achieve our target within four months. We were also able to quickly adapt and widen our product range for such format. This is a testament to the nimbleness and depth of our organization. We believe that we are in stronger footing now with our community stores and delivery service which is accessible through phone, dedicated website and social media. We also continue to seek ways to add new revenue and profit streams,” Yu said.

Last Dec. 27, Fruitas opened Soy & Bean in Suki Market in Mayon Street, Quezon City. The prior week, it also opened Soy & Bean in President’s Avenue, BF Homes, Parañaque.

Babot’s Farm and Soy & Bean stores offer the same products from the Fruitas Group, including fresh fruit juices, soy-based products, Fruitas and Soy & Bean ice cream, frozen Jamaican Patties and Shou Chinese delicacies, and selected partners.

Babot’s Farm likewise carries fresh fruit juices as its anchor product while Soy & Bean carry soy-based items as its anchor product.

These stores, which still have a relatively small footprint and are strategically located to serve dense residential communities, are already having a significant positive impact on profits, Yu said.

Moving forward, Fruitas targets to expand its community store network to 100 by 2021.

As of end-2019, the group has 1,068 kiosk and stores across the country and over 20 brands in its portfolio.

These brands include Fruitas Fresh from Babot’s Farm, Buko Loco, Buko ni Fruitas, De Original Jamaican Pattie, Johnn Lemon, Juice Avenue, Black Pearl, Friends Fries, The Mango Farm, 7,107 Halo Halo Islands, Tea Rex, Kuxina, SHOU La Mien Hand-Pulled Noodles, and Sabroso Lechon.