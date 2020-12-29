#VACCINEWATCHPH
JICA, BSP team up for credit database
Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - December 29, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) are establishing a credit risk database for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to help smaller businesses gain access to financing.

A lack of access to finance continues to challenge SMEs as they try to recover from the pandemic-induced fallout.

The CRD for SMEs aims to build a sustainable financing ecosystem for such businesses by enhancing the credit risk management system of banks.

Information generated from the database will be used to create robust credit scoring models that banks can use to supplement or validate their internal scoring models.

JICA said the database would be particularly useful to financing institutions that have no credit scoring models for SMEs.

“We’ve finished the feasibility study for the project that helped pave the way for a technical cooperation between JICA and BSP on formally establishing a credit risk database of local enterprises,” said JICA senior representative Kiyo Kawabuchi in a statement yesterday.

“The pandemic brought about disruptions and difficulties which spared no one, including SMEs. Through this project, we look forward to working with more financial institutions and banks so we can mainstream CRD and support economic recovery of SMEs.”

Citing data from the BSP, JICA said that prior to the onset of the pandemic, loans to SMEs comprised only 8.8 percent of the total business loans and 6.1 percent of total loans.

This was because MSMEs were reluctant to approach banks because of lack of credit history and acceptable collateral.

Banks have also traditionally viewed SMEs as high risk.

JICA said a team from CRD Association and CRD Business Support Limited of Japan would operate and maintain the CRD and collaborate with the BSP on the project that will be implemented for three years.

The agency said that such CRD systems have helped improve the credit access of SMEs in Japan.

“The project in a way, will also help improve risk perception on small businesses and improve their access to finance,” said JICA.

The Philippines remains under the world’s continuous lockdown meant to curb the transmission of COVID-19, disease although at a less severe tier now.

At the height of the imposition of severe lockdowns in the second quarter of the year, many small businesses were forced to close shop for lack of financial muscle to continue operations amid diminished cashflow.

Many of those that survived moving into looser community quarantine were forced to cut pay and scale back operations amid limited capital and still weak sales.

