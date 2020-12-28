Foreign investments stay positive on financial markets in November

MANILA, Philippines — Investors poured more money into local financial markets in November, although the year-to-date remained far below the central bank’s optimistic expectations shuttered by the unprecedented health crisis.

Foreign portfolio investments registered a net inflow of $226.75 million last month, the second straight month that inflows outpaced outflows, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Monday.

Portfolio placements are also called “hot money” for the ease they enter and exit markets. These investments are highly sensitive to signs of risks, and are easily funneled or pulled out of markets depending on local developments.

This sensitive nature has put hot money lurking at the negative territory for the past 8 of the past 11 months. Last month’s net inflow was also nearly half the $439.46 million recorded the previous month, underscoring the fragility of these placements to risks.

With only 1 month left for BSP to monitor, it is now highly unlikely that the central bank would meet its $2.8-billion net inflow forecast for the year. As of November, hot money yielded a net outflow of $3.72 billion.

BSP, in a statement cited various reasons for this underperformance. Apart from uncertainty spurred by the coronavirus pandemic that discouraged investments, lockdowns, “geopolitical tensions,” and “certain corporate governance issues” all exacerbated a lackluster investment climate this year.

The central bank did not go into specifics into the latter two reasons, but it repeatedly cited in previous statements the negative impact of President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to unilaterally junk the extension of contracts awarded to Metro Manila’s water concessionaires way before he took office. New contracts drafted by the justice department are currently under review.

That said, November’s net inflow bodes well for an economic rebound materializing slower than expected. Broken down, gross inflows rose to $1.57 billion, while gross outflows declined to $1.34 billion from same period a year ago.

By destination, 68.1% of investments last month were channeled to listed firms at the Philippine Stock Exchange, primarily companies in the banking, property, food and beverage, retail, and tobacco sectors as well as holding firms. The balance of 31.9% of inflows, meanwhile, went to peso government securities, BSP said.

By country source, 82.4% of investments in November cumulatively emanated from the UK, Singapore, US, Hong Kong and Norway. In contrast, 74.7% of outflows went to the US, the world’s safe haven.

Last year, BSP registered $3.3 billion in net hot money inflows. Next year, the central bank is projecting $3.5-billion net inflows.