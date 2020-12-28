#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Remittances to fuel private consumption in 2021
FocusEconomics said OFW remittances would recover next year as mobility restrictions due to the pandemic are lifted.
Miguel De Guzman
Remittances to fuel private consumption in 2021
(The Philippine Star) - December 28, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are expected to accelerate next year, fueling a private consumption-led economic rebound, according to Barcelona-based think tank Focus Economics.

FocusEconomics said OFW remittances would recover next year as mobility restrictions due to the  pandemic are lifted.

“Next year, remittances should strengthen in tandem with labor markets abroad, which should feed through to stronger private consumption at home,” FocusEconomics said.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) sees remittances rebounding next year, with a growth of four percent after contracting by about two percent this year as hundreds of thousands of OFWs were displaced in host countries due to the global health crisis.

Latest data from the central bank showed personal remittances, including personal transfers, as well as household-to-household transfer between Filipinos who have migrated abroad and their families in the Philippines, declined by one percent to $27.35 billion from $27.61 billion in the same period last year.

Likewise, cash remittances coursed through banks contracted by 0.9 percent to $24.63 billion from $24.86 billion in the same period last year.

“For the remainder of the year, the impact of the strong peso could be partially offset by tighter restrictions globally,” FocusEconomics said.

The peso   gained by more than five percent this year and is nearing the 47 to $1 level due to soft demand for   dollars amid the slump in global trade due to the pandemic- induced recession.

The Philippines slipped into recession, with its gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 10 percent from January to September as the country imposed the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world to slow the  spread of the virus.

The contraction eased to 11.5 percent in the third quarter from a record 16.9 percent in the second quarter as the National Capital Region (NCR) shifted to general community quarantine in June after Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine in mid-March.

Economic managers are looking at a deeper contraction of 8.5 to 9.5 percent   this year before rebounding with a growth of 6.5 to 7.5 percent next year and 8.5 to 10 percent in 2022.

FocusEconomics said private consumption may expand by 5.8 percent in 2021 and 6.3 percent in 2022 after contracting by 9.3 percent in the third quarter.

OFW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Higher inflation forecast pushes rates deeper in red’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The decision of the central bank’s Monetary Board to raise its inflation projections further pushed real interest rates...
Business
fbfb
Property prices drop for first time in 5 years
By Lawrence Agcaoili | December 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Property prices dropped for the first time in five years in the third quarter as prices of condominium units and duplex houses plunged amid weaker demand for residential real estate, according to the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbfb
Telcos, ISPs, rise (and fail) to the occasion
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Telecommunications companies and internet service providers have risen to the occasion – but also failed at times –...
Business
fbfb
Jack Ma: tycoon who soared on China's tech dreams grounded by regulators
2 days ago
Jack Ma, the ebullient and unconventional billionaire founder of tech giant Alibaba and the totem of China's entrepreneurial...
Business
fbfb
There is no try just do
By Francis J. Kong | December 27, 2020 - 12:00am
One morning as I was prepping for a TV interview, my daughter-boss Rachel came up with a comment that made me laugh.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippines shows signs of recovery – DOF
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The government should continue the calibrated easing of lockdown measures to further spur the recovery of the trade sector...
Business
fbfb
Companies hopeful of economic recovery in 2021
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
To say that 2020 is a difficult year is an understatement. Tycoons, presidents and boards of listed companies were jolted...
Business
fbfb
Index seen to keep upward trend
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices are expected to continue their upward trend, with the next resistance levels for the Philippine Stock Exchange...
Business
fbfb
Soft goods exports may fall short of target
1 hour ago
The country’s soft goods exports are seen to fall short of the initial estimate for the year due to cancellation of...
Business
fbfb
2020: 'The most bizarre year ever'
By Wilson Sy | December 28, 2020 - 12:00am
To say that 2020 is a strange and difficult year is an understatement.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with