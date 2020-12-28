#VACCINEWATCHPH
DA, FreshBuys ink distribution deal
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - December 28, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Farmers in the Cordilleras secured a direct link for their produce to ensure stable market and income.

The Department of Agriculture and online market FreshBuys recently inked a memorandum of understanding to help farmers in the north sell their produce to more consumers.

This would ensure a stable and continuous market for farmers and avoid wastage and losses due to low prices.

FreshBuys is an online market site that delivers fresh fruits, vegetables, and highland products from the mountains of Cordillera to consumers.

Under the agreement, DA-Cordillera and FreshBuys will promote farm to table initiatives, including the provision of value-adding seminars and training to the farmers.

The DA is providing technical and administrative support, including connection to farmers’ groups and cooperatives producing specific crops and raw materials needed by farmers’ marketing groups and FreshBuys.

FreshBuys president and co-owner Angelo Valdez said the initiative aims to help farmers and small and medium enterprises in elevating agriculture in the Cordillera while lowering consumer costs in Metro Manila.

So far, FreshBuys has bought some 13,238 kilograms of assorted highland vegetables worth P200,000.

DA-Cordillera expects more farmers and consumers will benefit from the initiative amid the pandemic.

