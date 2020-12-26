Bayan Academy, JP Morgan help TESDA

MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic has changed a lot of things and fast tracked the digitalization of businesses and boosted the digital economy. Thus, today’s workforce must be ready not only to face the challenges of the future, but to also adapt to this evolving world.

In the Philippines, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is tasked as the government’s chief steward to help Filipinos become a globally-competitive workforce. With this, TESDA partnered with social enterprise Bayan Academy, and supported with the valuable assistance of financial giant JP Morgan, to conduct a series of consultative forums to evaluate its organizational design, identify strengths and weaknesses, and deliver critical internal reforms.

A recent forum entitled “Organizational, Diagnosis, Design, and Development of TESDA” officially concluded the four-session seminar. The objective was to identify the current directions of TESDA and how to transform it into a demand-driven organization attuned to the needs of future Filipino workers.