Government borrowings breach P3-trillion mark in November

MANILA, Philippines — The government's debt burden continued its uptrend from January to November, with gross borrowings soaring beyond the P3-trillion mark as the country's pandemic needs grew.

The state's gross liabilities amounted to P3.05 trillion in 11 months, jumping 210.4% year-on-year, latest data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed.

While dramatically high, the latest year-to-date tally eased from 233-percent annual uptick as of end-October as the government repays old debts.

Obligations piled up as the Duterte administration heavily relies on debt to fight the virus that has sickened over 464,000 people in the country and thrown the economy into deep recession. Broken down, bulk of 11-month gross borrowings were sourced onshore while the rest were lent out by foreigners.

Since the beginning of the year, gross local obligations amounted to P2.46 trillion, up 260.8% annually. Of that amount, P1.1 trillion was raised through weekly auctions of treasury bonds and bills while P827.1 billion came from the sale of Retail Treasury Bonds earlier this year.

Bumping up local debts was the P540 billion that the government borrowed from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in October. The fresh cash lent by the BSP would carry zero interest and is payable until December 29.

In March, the central bank bought P300 billion worth of government bonds — which had been repaid in October — to help beef up the country's pandemic war chest.

On the other hand, gross external liabilities surged 94.5% year-on-year to P583.6 billion from January to November. The amount includes project loans (P32.9 billion) and program loans (P364.6 billion) availed by the government, as well as proceeds from the issuance of global bonds (P118.7 billion) and euro bonds (P67.3 billion) earlier this year.

Latest Treasury data showed the government's debt load amounted to P10.03 trillion as of October, up 7.03% or by P658.81 billion from the preceding month. If anything, the increased borrowings are necessary to bridge a record budget deficit this year, which is capped at 7.6% of gross domestic product.

The government borrows from local and international markets to bridge its budget deficit, also poised for a record-high this year, and pay old debts.