#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Government borrowings breach P3-trillion mark in November
The state's gross liabilities amounted to P3.05 trillion in 11 months, jumping 210.4% year-on-year, data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed.
Krizjohn Rosales/Philstar.com/File Photo
Government borrowings breach P3-trillion mark in November
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 24, 2020 - 12:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government's debt burden continued its uptrend from January to November, with gross borrowings soaring beyond the P3-trillion mark as the country's pandemic needs grew.

The state's gross liabilities amounted to P3.05 trillion in 11 months, jumping 210.4% year-on-year, latest data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed.

While dramatically high, the latest year-to-date tally eased from 233-percent annual uptick as of end-October as the government repays old debts. 

Obligations piled up as the Duterte administration heavily relies on debt to fight the virus that has sickened over 464,000 people in the country and thrown the economy into deep recession. Broken down, bulk of 11-month gross borrowings were sourced onshore while the rest were lent out by foreigners.

Since the beginning of the year, gross local obligations amounted to P2.46 trillion, up 260.8% annually. Of that amount, P1.1 trillion was raised through weekly auctions of treasury bonds and bills while P827.1 billion came from the sale of Retail Treasury Bonds earlier this year.

Bumping up local debts was the P540 billion that the government borrowed from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in October. The fresh cash lent by the BSP would carry zero interest and is payable until December 29. 

In March, the central bank bought P300 billion worth of government bonds — which had been repaid in October — to help beef up the country's pandemic war chest.

On the other hand, gross external liabilities surged 94.5% year-on-year to P583.6 billion from January to November. The amount includes project loans (P32.9 billion) and program loans (P364.6 billion) availed by the government, as well as proceeds from the issuance of  global bonds (P118.7 billion) and euro bonds (P67.3 billion) earlier this year.

Latest Treasury data showed the government's debt load amounted to P10.03 trillion as of October, up 7.03% or by P658.81 billion from the preceding month. If anything, the increased borrowings are necessary to bridge a record budget deficit this year, which is capped at 7.6% of gross domestic product. 

The government borrows from local and international markets to bridge its budget deficit, also poised for a record-high this year, and pay old debts.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE DEBT PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pandemic brings warranted correction in hot property market
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
Housing prices finally gave in to pressure from anemic consumer demand.
Business
fbfb
Property prices drop for first time in 5 years
By Lawrence Agcaoili | December 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Property prices dropped for the first time in five years in the third quarter as prices of condominium units and duplex houses plunged amid weaker demand for residential real estate, according to the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbfb
PNR completes fleet modernization
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Railways has completed its fleet modernization with the delivery of the last batch of train sets from...
Business
fbfb
Meralco unit takes control of biggest power producer outside Luzon
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 hours ago
A unit of Manila Electric Co. is taking over the biggest power producer outside Luzon.
Business
fbfb
MGen takes full ownership of GBP
14 hours ago
Gokongwei-owned JG Summit Holdings Inc. and Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) are consolidating their...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Consumers, asked to go out for economy, heed calls to shop for Christmas
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
This is good news for economic officials banking on the typical spending splurge during the yuletide to restart an economy...
Business
fbfb
Budget deficit swells past P1 trillion mark in November
By Mary Grace Padin | 14 hours ago
The national government incurred a budget shortfall past the P1-trillion mark in the 11 months to November amid slower revenue...
Business
fbfb
NGCP proposes tax-exempt vaccine deals for private companies
By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines is seeking the support of Congress to allow private companies to procure COVID-19...
Business
fbfb
Stocks snap four-day down-turn, end flat
By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
Stocks ended almost flat yesterday, snapping a four-day downturn, as investors gobbled up heavily sold shares in a last-minute...
Business
fbfb
AC Energy eyes rights offer in February
By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
AC Energy Philippines Inc. is eyeing to conduct its stock rights offering in early February next year.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with