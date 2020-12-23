Meralco unit takes control of biggest power producer outside Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — A unit of Manila Electric Co. is taking over the biggest power producer outside Luzon in a multi-billion peso deal that is expected to help the country's largest power distributor achieve its ambition of building its own generation portfolio.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Wednesday, Meralco said its power generation unit — Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGEN) — will buy out conglomerates Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and JG Summit Holdings Inc. to gain a control over Global Business Power Corp. (GBP) for a total price of P34.5 billion.

MGEN currently holds 14% interest in GBP. Under the transaction, the Meralco unit will acquire Metro Pacific's 56% stake in GBP for P22.4 billion and the remaining 30% shares held by JG Summit for P12 billion.

At the end of the transaction, MGEN will own 100% of GBP. The purchase price will be paid installments.

“With GBP’s operational experience of successfully running its own portfolio of generation assets, coupled with MGEN’s own record of managing the first supercritical generation plant in the country, MGEN will be better placed to focus on its plan to build its own generation portfolio, including an ambition to own at least 1 GW in renewable energy capacity in 5 years,” Ray Espinosa, Meralco president, said.

In a separate disclosure, JG Summit said the deal with MGEN is part of the two conglomerates' "direction to consolidate their power sector investments into a single vehicle." Metro Pacific has 45.46% ownership in Meralco while JG Summit has a 29.56% stake.

For MGEN, taking control of GBP was a good move. With a gross capacity of 1,091 MW, GBP is the leading power producer outside Luzon.

"We are happy with how GBP has performed since our investment in 2016. The challenge now is how to further grow the business and take it to the next level," JG Summit President Lance Gokongwei said.

For his part, Metro Pacific President and CEO Jose Ma. Lim said: “This combination is a strategic one for MPIC as it presents opportunities in terms of promoting scale and operational efficiency while at the same time streamlining capital for MPIC’s other growth areas."

On Wednesday, shares in Meralco went up 0.21% to close at P282.60 each. JG Summit fell 1.11% while Metro Pacific inched up 0.24%.