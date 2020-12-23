#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Stocks fall anew on new virus strain, US blacklist
On the local front, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished at 7,202.39, down 22.50 points or 0.31 percent.
STAR/ File
Stocks fall anew on new virus strain, US blacklist
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - December 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Shares retreated around Asia yesterday after the US included dozens more Chinese companies in a Commerce Department blacklist in another blow to markets already wracked with uncertainty over the pandemic.

Meanwhile, news of the new and potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus has countries around the world restricting travel from the UK. That has traders worried about the possible economic consequences should it spread to other countries or prove resistant to vaccines being distributed now.

On the local front, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished at  7,202.39, down 22.50 points or 0.31 percent.

Likewise, the broader All Shares index slipped 36.20 points or 0.83 percent to close at 4,290.14.

“With new uncertainties, investors appear to be treading more cautiously in Asia this morning, getting more selective and probably waiting for the new mutant virus to be better understood before aggressively diving back into the airlines, travel and leisure vaccinated bandwagon,″ Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary.

Total value turnover at the PSE was robust at P10 billion. Market breadth was notably negative, 203 to 39, with 33 issues unchanged.

Jonathan Ravelas, chief market strategist at BDO, said sentiment seems to be spooked by the persistent rise in global COVID-19 cases.

“This is keeping the PSEi below the 7,300 level,” he said.

Chris Mangun of AAA Southeast Equities shared the same view. He said the fresh round of lockdowns in Europe as a result of the mutated COVID-19 strain are spooking investors. “We saw massive selling in the first few hours of trading as investors panicked, possibly caused by the fresh round of lockdowns in Europe caused by the mutated COVID-19 strain. Buyers

PSEI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Record-breaking 2020: the economy in charts
By Prinz Magtulis | 10 hours ago
Next year, a strong rebound is projected, but with large falls across all data points, a 2021 recovery would inevitably be...
Business
fbfb
Delays avoided, Duterte to sign 2021 budget on Dec. 28
9 hours ago
The signing 4 days before the New Year breaks from the past 2 years that the government was forced to operate under an old...
Business
fbfb
5 banks to seek digital banking license
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
At least five banks are planning to apply for a digital bank license as part of efforts to improve the accessibility of financial...
Business
fbfb
Leadership changes loom at MPIC
By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Leadership changes may loom at Metro Pacific Investments Corp., the tollways and infrastructure conglomerate chaired by tycoon...
Business
fbfb
US-based firm offers to underwrite $200 million loan for Trackway project
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
A US-based financial institution has offered to underwrite a $200-million loan needed by a local consortium to develop a mass...
Business
fbfb
Latest
MVP Group kicks off Christmas donation drive
1 hour ago
As the COVID-19 pandemic and various typhoons batter the country in 2020, many Filipinos have been left with very little,...
Business
fbfb
Low rates likely until 2022 – BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may keep a low interest rate environment until end-2022 to help the country fully recover...
Business
fbfb
Tax amnesty deadline extended for fifth time
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Department of Finance has given delinquent taxpayers more time to settle their deficiencies as part of the government’s...
Business
fbfb
IFC OKs P750 million loan support to microfinancing institutions
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The International Finance Corp., the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, is extending a P750-million ($15 million)...
Business
fbfb
Greenhouse villages to sprout in Metro Manila
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture will start establishing greenhouse villages in Metro Manila to help ensure sustainable food...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with