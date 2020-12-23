Stocks fall anew on new virus strain, US blacklist

MANILA, Philippines — Shares retreated around Asia yesterday after the US included dozens more Chinese companies in a Commerce Department blacklist in another blow to markets already wracked with uncertainty over the pandemic.

Meanwhile, news of the new and potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus has countries around the world restricting travel from the UK. That has traders worried about the possible economic consequences should it spread to other countries or prove resistant to vaccines being distributed now.

On the local front, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished at 7,202.39, down 22.50 points or 0.31 percent.

Likewise, the broader All Shares index slipped 36.20 points or 0.83 percent to close at 4,290.14.

“With new uncertainties, investors appear to be treading more cautiously in Asia this morning, getting more selective and probably waiting for the new mutant virus to be better understood before aggressively diving back into the airlines, travel and leisure vaccinated bandwagon,″ Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary.

Total value turnover at the PSE was robust at P10 billion. Market breadth was notably negative, 203 to 39, with 33 issues unchanged.

Jonathan Ravelas, chief market strategist at BDO, said sentiment seems to be spooked by the persistent rise in global COVID-19 cases.

“This is keeping the PSEi below the 7,300 level,” he said.

Chris Mangun of AAA Southeast Equities shared the same view. He said the fresh round of lockdowns in Europe as a result of the mutated COVID-19 strain are spooking investors. “We saw massive selling in the first few hours of trading as investors panicked, possibly caused by the fresh round of lockdowns in Europe caused by the mutated COVID-19 strain. Buyers