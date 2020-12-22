Toyota donates P5 million to typhoon relief operations

MANILA, Philippines — Local automotive leader Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has pledged P5 million as aid for typhoon relief operations in several locations in the country affected by Typhoon Ulysses. Hitting the country in the last quarter of 2020, Typhoon Ulysses caused flooding and devastation, severely affecting families and livelihoods in Cagayan Valley and Metro Manila, and Rizal.

The donation will be turned over by TMP to the local government of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, Ilagan City in Isabela, Marikina, and Rizal, through Toyota’s authorized dealerships in these four locations.

“We hope this donation will help support the recovery of our kababayans affected by the typhoon,” said TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto. “2020 has been an extraordinary year because of the impacts of natural disasters and the pandemic, yet I am truly in awe of the Filipino spirit of strength and bayanihan that continues to rise above the challenges.”

“Since moving here in the Philippines last January, I have constantly witnessed Filipinos’ unwavering support in helping each other in times like these. These are important values that help move this country forward,” he said.

Earlier this year, TMP also initiated numerous efforts in helping communities by donating P2 million for Santa Rosa and Batangas evacuees from the Taal eruption, lending out vehicles for health care workers, LGUs, and volunteer groups during the COVID-19 enhanced community quarantine, providing mobility solutions for PGH health care workers through sanitized Just-In-Time free shuttle services, donating PPEs, supplies, and groceries in nearby communities in Santa Rosa and the Santa Rosa Community Hospital, and donating 30 Vios units to various DOH and LGU hospitals in Metro Manila and Santa Rosa.

“As this year comes to a close, we remain hopeful and optimistic in taking our learnings from this year and starting anew in 2021. Thank you for letting Toyota be a part the nation’s journey to better days ahead. TMP continues to be one with the country towards nation building and economic recovery,” concluded Okamoto.

Aside from the donation, TMP is also extending assistance to typhoon-affected customers nationwide by providing sales and service discounts on Toyota vehicles that sustained damage as a result of the recent typhoons. Details of the special assistance are available at https://toyota.com.ph/promos/typhoonsupport.

