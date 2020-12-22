US-based firm offers to underwrite $200 million loan for Trackway project

MANILA, Philippines — A US-based financial institution has offered to underwrite a $200-million loan needed by a local consortium to develop a mass transit system along the heavily congested EDSA.

“The offer is to underwrite our proposed $200 million (P10 billion) unsolicited proposal to build, operate and transfer our EDSA Rapid Trackway sans sovereign guarantee and taxpayers subsidies as protected by our copyrights and patent,” Trackway consortium CEO Francis Yuseco said in a letter dated Dec. 18 to President Duterte and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

The underwriting offer came from Davidson Single Family Private Trust Co. LLC, which according to Yuseco, is a private equity company with offices in the US, Europe, Latin America and the Far East.

According to its website, members of Davidson’s board of directors “have a long history in management and managerial positions in the financial field.”

In its letter to Yuseco, Davidson said it is in a position to manage a credit to the consortium for $200 million.

“The loan will be managed by the above-referenced entity through the issuance of an SBLC financial instrument and issued by one of its collaborating bank (top 10 bank),” it said.

Yuseco said with so many economies now undergoing recession, this “rare offer will enormously benefit the country rather than other countries which are also desperately courting this $200 million underwriting offer.”

“With so many countries scrambling for funds to build or rebuild major infrastructure projects, our consortium will definitely avail of this rare offer once the Department of Transportation (DOTr) qualifies us as the Original Proponent of our EDSA Rapid Trackway project,” he said.

The consortium’s unsolicited proposal for an EDSA Rapid Trackway under a build, operate and transfer scheme had been endorsed to the DOTr’s planning team for proper evaluation last October.

Yuseco recently requested Tugade for the acceleration and approval for the group to be designated as the original proponent for its EDSA Rapid Trackway project.

He said it would be necessary for the consortium to be qualified as the original proponent of the project “at the soonest possible time” to enable it to commence the required documentations of the funding.

“Our project will rectify the continuing infringement of our intellectual property rights by the ongoing, dysfunctional and accident-prone busway system ill equipped to undertake a truly world class mass transit system as guided, managed and monitored from a centralized command center housing our cutting-edge software and hardware systems,” Yuseco said.

“At the risk of being repetitive, our project will create thousands of new jobs, boost multi-downstream industries, decongest EDSA, and uplift the international credit standing of the Philippines,” he said.

Designed as a complement to the EDSA MRT, the proposed EDSA Rapid Trackway includes the construction of 35 fully air-conditioned Sky Stations (every 500 meters from Monumento to Mall of Asia) equipped with escalators, elevators, waiting lounges, wireless fiber optics, clean and hygienic comfort rooms, convenient stores, and coffee shops.

The consortium will deploy an initial fleet of 250 air-conditioned double decker buses with an average speed of 60 kph, controlled and monitored from a command center.

The double decker buses will have separate cubicles per passenger.

All stations are to be complemented with shuttle electric mini-buses to and from the various central business districts, subdivision villages in Makati, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, Parañaque all the way to Alabang.

An integrated cashless ticketing system for its main trackway along EDSA and various shuttle services is also included in the proposal.

The Trackway consortium is composed of Yuseco’s Philtrak Inc., bus operator DLTB, bus manufacturer Del Monte Motor Works, smart and cashless toll collection system firm Micrologics Systems Inc., FEMP Safety Engineers, Land Excel Consulting Co., AirSpeed International Freight Forwarders, BACS Engineering Services, and Leechiu Property Consultants.