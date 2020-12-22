#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Reliable data system needed for rice sector
In its latest policy note, research and advocacy group Action for Economic Reforms (AER) said there is much to be done for the rice industry even as current supply is sufficient.
Edd Gumban, file
Reliable data system needed for rice sector
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - December 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The local rice sector is in need of a reliable and timely data system to unlock its potential and create sound policies for the benefit of farmers amid a liberalized rice regime.

In its latest policy note, research and advocacy group Action for Economic Reforms (AER) said there is much to be done for the rice industry even as current supply is sufficient.

As the Rice Tariffication Law, which basically opened the country to cheap imports, nears its third year of implementation, AER noted that production has not significantly declined, contrary to expectations.

While palay (unhusked rice) prices have dropped since last year, the country is enjoying a stable supply of the main staple especially during the pandemic.

Despite encouraging progress, AER maintained that achieving domestic rice sector competitiveness is a far cry from short-term improvements in production.

“Over the short term, targeting farmers who will receive cash transfers and identifying what appropriate type of support should be   guided by a good data set,” AER said.

“Thus, the first important step that we can make toward better rice policy is to improve the data institutions of the country,” it said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority is highly regarded as providing reliable data already. However, AER emphasized that other agencies should be integrated toward a data-driven policy-making approach.

For one, the Department of Agriculture deploys different digital information systems in order to generate timely and accurate rice information in the country.

For example, the Philippine Rice Information System (PRISM) produces data on planted rice areas, yield estimates, rice areas at risk during floods and drought and rice production situation.

This, however, does not include farmer’s cost of production, which is crucial in evaluating the impact of a certain intervention on the farmer’s welfare.

“We make do with the data that is available. A general picture for the rice sector can still be made out to inform policy while simultaneously improving the quality of the country’s data institutions moving forward,” economist and AER program officer AJ Montesa said.

AER has recommended that data should be collected by the DA at the smallest unit through the farmers and cooperatives to better track yield and productivity trends over time, and help the DA identify unique constraints and provide better-targeted solutions.

RICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayala Group makes leadership changes
By Iris Gonzales | 4 days ago
Ayala Corp., the 186-year old conglomerate, is entering a new chapter in its history, marking a major leadership transition...
Business
fbfb
Governance crisis
By Boo Chanco | December 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddyboy Locsin posted this cryptic post on Twitter last week:
Business
fbfb
5 banks to seek digital banking license
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
At least five banks are planning to apply for a digital bank license as part of efforts to improve the accessibility of financial...
Business
fbfb
Megawide appeals rejected proposal to renovate NAIA
By Prinz Magtulis | 13 hours ago
“We just submitted our MR (motion for reconsideration),” Anna Salgado, the company’s media relations officer,...
Business
fbfb
Philippines has 'very strong fiscal position' to get COVID-19 loans — ADB
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
ADB country director for the Philippines Kelly Bird said Manila's expected debt levels are "relatively low" for a country...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Government allots P285 million for agri–industrial facility in Clark
By Louise Maureen Simeon | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The government is earmarking an initial P285 million to put up the country’s first agri-industrial business corridor at the New Clark City as part of efforts to boost economic growth in the new normal.
Business
fbfb
A year of anguish
By Rey Gamboa | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
This was a terrible year, a time when what we experienced was something we could never have imagined happening in our lifetime.
Business
fbfb
Tilting towards digitalization
By Renier Aries A. Razon | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The amendment of the 38-year-old Corporation Code through Republic Act 11232, or the Act Providing for the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines is a welcome development in efforts to improve the ease of doing...
Business
fbfb
First Metro bares new business strategy
December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
First Metro Investment Corp., the investment banking arm of the Metrobank Group, is embarking on a new business strategy as it adapts to the changing market and business environment.
Business
fbfb
First Gen selects global contractors for LNG terminal
By Danessa Rivera | December 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Lopez-led First Gen Corp. has selected three preferred global contractors to build its offshore liquefied natural gas terminal.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with