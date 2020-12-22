Reliable data system needed for rice sector

MANILA, Philippines — The local rice sector is in need of a reliable and timely data system to unlock its potential and create sound policies for the benefit of farmers amid a liberalized rice regime.

In its latest policy note, research and advocacy group Action for Economic Reforms (AER) said there is much to be done for the rice industry even as current supply is sufficient.

As the Rice Tariffication Law, which basically opened the country to cheap imports, nears its third year of implementation, AER noted that production has not significantly declined, contrary to expectations.

While palay (unhusked rice) prices have dropped since last year, the country is enjoying a stable supply of the main staple especially during the pandemic.

Despite encouraging progress, AER maintained that achieving domestic rice sector competitiveness is a far cry from short-term improvements in production.

“Over the short term, targeting farmers who will receive cash transfers and identifying what appropriate type of support should be guided by a good data set,” AER said.

“Thus, the first important step that we can make toward better rice policy is to improve the data institutions of the country,” it said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority is highly regarded as providing reliable data already. However, AER emphasized that other agencies should be integrated toward a data-driven policy-making approach.

For one, the Department of Agriculture deploys different digital information systems in order to generate timely and accurate rice information in the country.

For example, the Philippine Rice Information System (PRISM) produces data on planted rice areas, yield estimates, rice areas at risk during floods and drought and rice production situation.

This, however, does not include farmer’s cost of production, which is crucial in evaluating the impact of a certain intervention on the farmer’s welfare.

“We make do with the data that is available. A general picture for the rice sector can still be made out to inform policy while simultaneously improving the quality of the country’s data institutions moving forward,” economist and AER program officer AJ Montesa said.

AER has recommended that data should be collected by the DA at the smallest unit through the farmers and cooperatives to better track yield and productivity trends over time, and help the DA identify unique constraints and provide better-targeted solutions.