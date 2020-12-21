Testing for COVID-19 should continue

The seer said 2021 is going to be a year of the vaccine. It’s not exactly difficult to predict this, but I hope that even with our government’s messy moves that will delay the arrival of the much-awaited vaccine against COVID-19, we will have the vaccines next year.

For now, as we gather with family and friends to celebrate the season, let’s continue to be on guard even as the number of cases – assuming the Department of Health’s number is accurate – seems to have stabilized at around 2,000 per day, an improvement somewhat from the numbers during the early part of the year.

Testing, tessting, testing

Testing should continue and intensify.

Local government units, companies, airlines, hotels and other businesses should be able to provide access to COVID-19 tests.

The antigen test is a good alternative to the more expensive PCR test although, as experts noted, the PCR test is the gold standard.

I have taken the antigen test, too. It was a requirement for a press event I had to attend and I only had to wait for around 15 minutes for the results. It was fast and effective, and it served its purpose. I could only enter the meeting room if I tested negative for COVID-19. All of the attendees tested negative.

Indeed, President Duterte is right – although belatedly – when he said that there is a need to provide accessible and affordable testing especially as cases may spike during the holidays when families and friends gather to celebrate.

Even hotels have considered the shift to antigen because it is cheaper and because of the faster turnaround time.

I’ve had four antigen tests already for COVID-19. The PCR test cost me around P6,000; I heard the price can reach as much as P8,000. I also took an antibody test for around P3,000. An antigen test costs P2,000 to P4,500, or almost half the cost of a PCR test.

Some US FDA-approved antigen test kit brands like Sofia 2 have 96.7 percent sensitivity. This means test results are correct in 97 out of 100 individuals diagnosed for COVID-19, with only three percent false negatives.

Sofia 2 has 100 percent specificity, meaning if results show that a patient is positive, he is indeed positive.

These figures, it seems, are at par with those of the RT PCR. But some PCR tests also show false-negative results especially due to sample handling and perhaps the timing of the test.

As for the antigen tests, not all antigen tests are created equal. Some antigen test kit brands are unreliable and prone to human error, especially those that use only visual reading of test results.

It is still important to research about any kind of COVID-19 test. There is already a lot of information available on the internet.

Mass testing

If the Philippines will go for more testing, it should consider the better brands, especially those already being used in the US which have FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

These include antigen tests that use machines to detect the presence of coronavirus in test samples using light or so-called fluorescence immunoassay.

Antigen tests like Sofia 2, which made it possible for college football in the US to resume, is already available and is now being used in the Philippines. I heard Malacañang is using it, too, for its staff.

Some conglomerates such as the Antonio Group of Century Properties are using it, too, to check their staff regularly.

Other offices such as the House of Representatives, some LGUs in the Philippines, and quite a number of private companies are using it, too.

With US FDA EUA, it could be easily deployed in the Philippines, and perhaps this is the way we can finally implement mass testing.

A third type of test – antibody tests – uses blood to look for proteins that are markers of a previous coronavirus infection. They can also detect active infection, although the US FDA said it should not be used that way.

Whatever test one’s company, LGU, or business decides to choose for its stakeholders, it is important to research about it to get the latest updates and developments surrounding that test.

But for sure, we really need to have access to cheaper, but reliable tests if we are to win this war against COVID-19.

