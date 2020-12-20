#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Moodyâ€™s affirms rating, outlook of Security Bank
Sanjiv Vohra, president and chief executive officer at Security Bank, said the bank’s strong capital position is an important pillar that both our clients and employees could rely upon to weather the challenges brought about by the pandemic.
Wikimedia Commons/Dexbaldon
Moody’s affirms rating, outlook of Security Bank
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - December 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Moody’s Investors Service has retained the investment grade rating and stable outlook of Security Bank Corp. as it highlighted the bank’s strength arising from robust outlook and stable profitability.

Sanjiv Vohra, president and chief executive officer at Security Bank, said the bank’s strong capital position is an important pillar that both our clients and employees could rely upon to weather the challenges brought about by the  pandemic.

“That capital will be deployed to support our clients’ pandemic recovery efforts, employee health and safety initiatives, and investments in systems and technology to deliver Better Banking,” Vohra said.

Last Monday, the debt watcher affirmed Security Bank’s investment grade credit rating of Baa2 with stable outlook, on the back of the bank’s robust capitalization and stable profitability, supported by lower cost of funds.

Security Bank’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio increased to 19.1 percent as of end-September   from a year-ago level of 17.1 percent as shareholders’ capital increased by five percent to P124 billion.

“Security Bank has among the highest capitalization ratios among private domestic universal banks in the Philippines,” the bank said.

The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) increased to 19.9 percent from 18 percent, well above the 10 percent threshold set by the Bangko Sentral ng PIlipinas (BSP) and the eight percent requirement by Bank of International Settlements (BIS).

Just like other big banks, earnings of Security Bank slipped by 13 percent to P6.66 billion from January to September   compared to P7.69 billion in the same period last year due to the record provision for potential loan losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the 9-month period, Security Bank Corp. allocated P21.1 billion for potential credit losses as it maintained proactive credit provisioning given economic challenges arising from the global health pandemic.

The amount was 12 times the P1.75 billion allocated from January to September last year.

The bank said its gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 4.03 percent more than double the 1.58 percent in the second quarter due to challenges arising from the pandemic and the resulting economic impact, while NPL reserve cover was 122 percent

SECURITY BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PERA account holders surge 50%, says BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | December 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of Filipinos investing in a program on voluntary retirement account, comprised of personal savings and investments, surged by almost 50 percent since a digital platform was launched last September, according...
Business
fbfb
SMC keen on improving NAIA operations
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. plans to improve the operations of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport while construction...
Business
fbfb
Christmas 1914 war at peace
By Francis J. Kong | December 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The war in Europe was only four months old, yet it had already reached a savagery unknown until that time.
Business
fbfb
Local airlines add low-cost COVID-19 testing to promo deals
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Local airlines are offering affordable and convenient COVID-19 testing for their customers on top of affordable flight deals...
Business
fbfb
Higher oil, food costs to roll back monetary stimulus in 2021— BPI
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The central bank has aggressively cut policy rates this year by 200 basis points to help the economy survive the pandemi...
Business
fbfb
Latest
House OKs bill granting 50% discount on OFW remittance fees
By Edu Punay | December 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The House of Representatives has passed a measure providing discounts on overseas Filipino workers’ remittance fees.
Business
fbfb
Agriculture trade declines at slower pace in Q3
By Czeriza Valencia | 2 hours ago
Trade of agricultural goods declined at a slower pace in the third quarter in line with the easing of mobility restrictions,...
Business
fbfb
Christmas cards
By Francis J. Kong | December 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Somebody came up with this idea: A Christmas Card for Employees
Business
fbfb
BOC strengthens network connectivity, cybersecurity
By Mary Grace Padin | 2 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs has employed different solutions to secure its network connectivity and protect its data from cybersecurity...
Business
fbfb
TESDA taps GCash as fintech partner
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Mobile wallet GCash has been selected by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to distribute training subsidies...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with