PERA account holders surge 50%, says BSP

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos investing in a program on voluntary retirement account, comprised of personal savings and investments, surged by almost 50 percent since a digital platform was launched last September, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a virtual press conference the number of contributors to the Personal Equity and Retirement Account (PERA) reached 2,506 as of Dec. 8, leading to additional investments of P18.9 million.

A digital version of the PERA was launched last Sept. 8 as part of the thrust of the BSP to foster digitalization in the financial system and to bring the central bank closer to the people.

“The BSP is seeing early gains soon after PERA became digital. While figures remain modest, the BSP is confident that the number will continue to grow as more and more Filipinos are able to access PERA conveniently, anytime, anywhere,” Diokno said.

To sustain the momentum, Diokno said the central bank is working with various stakeholders to intensify its information campaign on PERA.

In line with this, the BSP conducted PERA webinars for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Hong Kong, Macau and South Korea last October and November.

PERA is a voluntary retirement saving program established under Republic Act 9505 or PERA Act of 2008 that supplements the existing retirement benefits from the Social Security System (SSS), Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and employers.

“PERA aims to enable Filipinos to live comfortably in their sunset years. PERA is considered a superior retirement savings option because it provides unique tax benefits when compared with other retirement and investment products,” he said.

For one, all incomes earned from the investments and reinvestments of qualified PERA contributions are exempted from final withholding tax, capital gains tax, and regular income tax.

Likewise, PERA allows contributors to earn five percent tax credit on contribution for the year that can be used to pay or lower their annual income tax due.

Furthermore, qualified withdrawals are not to be subjected to tax and the PERA asset would be released to the beneficiaries without having to pay estate taxes in case the contributor dies.

More Filipinos could now enjoy the benefits of PERA with the end-to-end digitalization of the PERA environment. Aside from settlement of transactions and monitoring of investments, the digital PERA also serves as a one-stop-shop for investor education and client onboarding.

Diokno said the BSP is also supporting proposals to revisit the annual maximum contribution of P100,000 for residents and P200,000 for OFWs as the PERA Act was enacted 12 years ago.

“Considering the effect of inflation, there may be a scope to adjust the cap upward. This will give Filipinos more flexibility in choosing the right PERA products and better prepare for their retirement,” Diokno said.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed only 20 percent of the 7.6 million senior citizens in the country are covered by either SSS or GSIS.