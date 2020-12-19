#VACCINEWATCHPH
More businesses turning to PES for financing
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - December 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Private equity firms are extending support to businesses which are struggling or have been crippled by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mica Tan, president and CEO of the MFT Group, said it is critical for businesses to monitor the situation closely and implement steps as early as possible in order to manage risks.

“These are challenging times as businesses across all sectors have to make unprecedented decisions in order to maintain and preserve business continuity,” Tan said.

Many businesses are turning to private equity (PE) firms such as the MFT Group for financial support and the trend is expected to continue, she said.

PEs can identify key stakeholders and design communication strategies for family businesses with deeply rooted collaborative solutions involving multi-generational insight.

“Revisiting the need for family governance is integral in ensuring business continuity is preserved. The longest operational legacy businesses have shown us that there is power in family businesses’ focus of purpose, legacy, vision and culture through the foundation of policies on professionalization, governance and ownership that strengthens habits on entrepreneurship and preserving wealth,” Tan said.

PEs can also provide financial resources to bridge businesses through the current pandemic, but more importantly they can provide financial resources to fuel new growth once we see the rollout of vaccines, and economic recovery in 2021 and beyond, said Marc Parrott, one of MFT Group’s advisers.

Aside from financial support, Tan said PEs are also experts at creating value in businesses such as providing advice, sharing best practices, researching emerging trends, sourcing talent, and facilitating networking to enhance both supply chains and distribution channels.

“PE firms can invest and provide support in industries such as logistics, consumer products, and also other technologies that can augment the gap and challenges that these industries face. PE can be the cushion to bridge the financial gaps and expertise that the economy faces,” she said.

To date, MFT Group’s investments span a wide range of industries around the world in established and growth-oriented businesses alike.

It has forged its entry into global markets through healthcare with Mondial Medical Technologies; financial services with Asian Invest and Quick Loans Online; and food and beverage interests with investments in SaladStop!, La Lola Churerria, Mimi & Bros., Francesco’s Kitchen and Waterwoods Group Corp.

“Our portfolio strategies focus on having parts that play great offense when times are good while utilizing defensive investments when things are not so great. The drive for operational excellence includes staying defensive in cutting costs but also being offensive in investing for post pandemic business and the future economic landscape,” Tan said.

