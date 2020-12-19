#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Christmas 1914 war at peace
BUSINESS MATTERS (BEYOND THE BOTTOM LINE) - Francis J. Kong (The Philippine Star) - December 19, 2020 - 12:00am

The war in Europe was only four months old, yet it had already reached a savagery unknown until that time. After the German army’s initial success, the war became a desperate trench struggle with a very high casualty count. The promise of early success seemed like a faraway dream. The snow and the cold of 1914 made things even worse, but as the darkness fell on Christmas Eve, something happened that would never occur again.

Sir Edward Hulse, a 25-year-old lieutenant, wrote in his diary about this strange occurrence:

“A scout named F. Marker went out and met a German patrol and was given a glass of whiskey and some cigars, and a message was sent back, saying that if we didn’t fire at them, they would not fire at us.” That night, where the fighting only five days earlier had been fierce, suddenly just stopped.

The following morning, Christmas day, German soldiers walked towards the British lines while the British came out to greet their enemy. They exchanged souvenirs with each other, and the British gave the German soldiers plum pudding as a Christmas greeting. Soon arrangements were made to bury the dead British soldiers whose bodies were lying in no man’s land. The Germans brought the bodies over, and prayers were exchanged.

The spirit of Christmas overcame the horror of war as peace broke out across the front. The Germans, who previously were viewed as demonized beasts by the British and French, almost always initiated it. A song followed this contact. The Germans sang ‘Die Wacht Am Rhein,’ and the British soldiers sang ‘Christians Wake.’ It was in many ways a miracle. Sapper J. Davey, a British soldier, wrote this in his diary. “Most peculiar Christmas I’ve ever spent and ever likely to. One could hardly believe the happenings.” Hate, for a moment, disappeared along the Western front.

Another British soldier, Second Lt. Dougan Chater, wrote, “About 10 o’clock this morning I was peeping over the parapet when I saw a German, waving his arms, and presently two of them got out of their trenches and came towards ours.

We were going to fire on them when we saw that they had no rifles, so one of our men went out to meet them, and in about two minutes the ground between the two lines of trenches was swarming with men and officers of both sides, shaking hands and wishing each other a happy Christmas.” This continued for nearly an hour before their superiors ordered the men back to their trenches.

The powers to be objected to this display of humanity by the common soldier. For a brief moment, their gesture ended a war that both sides’ leaders would continue to fight for nearly four more years. Millions more would die; indeed, many of the men who greeted each other would perish, but their spirits live on in history as an example to all of us.

We have much more in common with each other than the differences that divide us.

Peace is better than war.

Understanding is more important than division.

Love can overcome hate.1

AND A BLESSED CHRISTMAS TO ONE AND ALL!

(Connect with Francis Kong at www.facebook.com/franciskong2. Or listen to “Business Matters” Monday to Friday 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. over 98.7 dzFE-FM ‘The Master’s Touch,’ the classical music station.)

1 https://www.cybersalt.org/illustrations/christmas-1914-war-peace

WAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Toyota recalling over 12,000 Hilux units
By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is recalling over 12,000 Hilux units for brake booster inspection and replacement.
Business
fbfb
Higher oil, food costs to roll back monetary stimulus in 2021— BPI
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The central bank has aggressively cut policy rates this year by 200 basis points to help the economy survive the pandemi...
Business
fbfb
Government and business
By Boo Chanco | December 18, 2020 - 12:00am
Sociologist Randy David made an interesting comment in his column about the RFID problems.
Business
fbfb
‘Someone dropped the ball’
By Roberto R. Romulo | December 18, 2020 - 12:00am
The above was a direct quote from Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. I have told my friend Ted that he should be more discriminate with his tweeting and he has politely ignored my criticism. In this instance,...
Business
fbfb
New group enters fray for NAIA; SMC offer confirmed
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions Inc. has also expressed its intention to take over the Ninoy Aquino International...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Stable peso seen to absorb shocks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The stable peso is acting as an economic shock absorber amid negative external developments such as the resurgence of COVID-19...
Business
fbfb
SMC keen on improving NAIA operations
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. plans to improve the operations of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport while construction...
Business
fbfb
Local airlines add low-cost COVID-19 testing to promo deals
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Local airlines are offering affordable and convenient COVID-19 testing for their customers on top of affordable flight deals...
Business
fbfb
PDEx listings hit record high P388 billion
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp., the country’s trading platform for fixed income securities, listed a record...
Business
fbfb
DOF: Stock market steadily recovering
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The Philippine equity market has been steadily recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent community...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with