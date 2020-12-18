#VACCINEWATCHPH
Higher oil, food costs to roll back monetary stimulus in 2021â€” BPI
"Supply disruptions have kept food prices elevated and could be vulnerable to a surge in transport costs, trade restrictions, the threat of ASF (African swine fever) for pork producers, and weather disturbances," Emilio Neri Jr., lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, said in a research note on Friday.
Higher oil, food costs to roll back monetary stimulus in 2021— BPI
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 18, 2020 - 4:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Higher oil and food prices persisting next year could prompt the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to prematurely pull out monetary support from an ailing economy and jack up rates, increasing the urgency for a convincing fiscal stimulus.

"If fiscal stimulus can complement monetary easing, BSP can hike rates with minimal interruption on the growth recovery, and may limit the damage on markets especially when carried out with credibility," he added.

"If fiscal stimulus can complement monetary easing, BSP can hike rates with minimal interruption on the growth recovery, and may limit the damage on markets especially when carried out with credibility," he added.

After surprising the market with a 25-basis point rate cut in November, the BSP's seven-member Monetary Board on Thursday kept the central bank's key rate at record-low 2% at their final meeting for the year. 

Banks typically use the BSP's benchmark rate as basis when slapping interest to loans. By lowering the policy rate, the central bank is telling lenders to make credit cheaper for borrowers in a bid to stimulate economic activity. This year, the central bank cut its key rate by a total of 200 bps, its most aggressive easing yet.

That said, faster inflation could shrink the BSP's room to keep monetary policy settings relaxed. In its latest forecasts released Thursday, BSP sees inflation averaging 2.6% this year, up from 2.5% seen in November. That new average was already achieved for the first 11 months, and rising toward the mid range of the BSP's 2-4% target until 2022.

Much more, consumer prices are seen picking up faster in 2021 at 3.2% year-on-year from November’s 2.7% forecast. The following year, inflation forecast was kept unchanged at 2.9% annually. 

Also, keeping interest rates at historic-low could have several risks that could complicate economic recovery, BPI's Neri warned. "Negative real interest rates are difficult to reverse as policy makers tend to overreact to volatility by the time policy needs to be reversed," he said.

"Low rates for an extended period can also lead to property, asset bubbles and more income inequality. Moreover, negative real interest rates affect the profitability of financial institutions, making it difficult to maintain the capital that they need for financial stability," he added.

"Most likely a full recovery will only happen in 2022."

