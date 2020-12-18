Paying P540-B this month, gov't not rushing to borrow from BSP anew

MANILA, Philippines — Funds lent by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to the government will have to be settled in 11 days, but the Duterte administration is not intending to borrow from the central bank until next year.

A “request for new arrangement” with the BSP will be filed “next year” as part of the government’s funding program, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said in a text message on Friday.

This means that unlike in September, there would be no immediate request to borrow from the central bank once P540 billion in advances mature on December 29, three days before the New Year. At which point, government would have to return the entire amount.

The central bank has become a critical cash source for the Duterte administration amid falling tax receipts and a costly pandemic response. Prior to the P540 billion in advances, BSP lent P300 billion by investing in three-month Treasury securities last March.

That investment was renewed until September before the current advances were made. Funds released by BSP carried zero interest.

The amount to be borrowed next year however remains under “review,” De Leon said when asked, but that it would be under a new arrangement signals the method of lending may change. BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno did not respond to request for comment.

Under next year’s borrowing plan submitted with the proposed 2021 budget, the government has programmed P1 trillion in “short-term loans” from BSP next year, but economic managers recently revised fiscal projections so changes to the financing plan are likely.

That said, the government is not in crucial need of cash as the yearend approaches having raised $2.75 billion from sale offshore global bonds early this month.

Asked if borrowings would be frontloaded early next year as typically practiced, De Leon said the Treasury is still “waiting for special authority for domestic and external commercial borrowings,” which includes that from the central bank.