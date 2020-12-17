#VACCINEWATCHPH
World Bank OKs fresh $900 million for disaster response, rural areas
In this photo taken on September 8, 2020, passengers wearing face shields sit next to plastic dividers, as part of health protocols imposed by authorities on passenger jeepneys against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 3:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The World Bank on Thursday announced financing two projects in the Philippines that would help the country get back on its feet after the coronavirus pandemic and strong typhoons delivered a double whammy to the economy.

The first financing is in the form of $600-million policy loan "promoting competitiveness and enhancing resilience to natural disasters," the Washington-based lender said in a statement. Information on loan interest and payment terms were unavailable.

Loans will be used to implement reforms that would speed up the adoption of digital technologies to reduce costs of doing business, World Bank explained. This, in turn, is expected to assist small enterprises and consumers cope with changing business conditions brought by the pandemic, including heightened need to follow social distancing measures and other health protocols.

"Reforms to improve digital infrastructure and speed up adoption of digital technologies will not only help the country’s efforts to recover from the impacts of the pandemic but will also boost its export competitiveness that is vital for creating more and better jobs in the future,” Ndiamé Diop, country director, said.

The second financing from World Bank is a $300-million grant for KALAHI-CIDSS National Community Driven Development Project (KC-NCDDP) that seeks to address poverty in rural areas. Grants are funds given as free assistance.

Without going into specifics, the lender said funds will "restore or improve" basic facilities in countryside areas such as access roads and bridges, water systems, school buildings and daycare centers, the bank said. KC-NCDDP is implemented by the social welfare and interior and local government departments. 

“Community-driven development approaches have shown to be effective in accelerating community reconstruction following disaster events and efficiently putting money for priority needs of communities around the world,” Diop said. 

“I have no doubt that the same approach – communities working together to address common challenges – will help them bounce back from this pandemic and build resilience to future shocks at the same time," he added.

Finance department data as of December 15 showed the Duterte administration has secured $13.36 billion in foreign financing for pandemic response programs. The amount includes loans, grants and proceeds from bonds sale. Of that figure, World Bank contributed $2.27 billion.

