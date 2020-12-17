#VACCINEWATCHPH
ADB OKs $2 million technical assistance to integrate hygiene in projects
Other countries initially identified for participation in the program were Bangladesh, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan.
ADB OKs $2 million technical assistance to integrate hygiene in projects
Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - December 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $2-million technical assistance grant to integrate hygiene and sanitation programs in select developing member countries, including the Philippines, to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Other countries initially identified for participation in the program were Bangladesh, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan.

Called WASH+H, the program will expand and integrate water, sanitation hygiene and health approaches in ADB projects in the social sector, particularly on health, education and social protection.

It will likewise integrate projects in the water and urban sectors with focus on water supply, sanitation, wastewater and solid waste management.

The grant comes from the Japan Fund for Poverty Reduction financed by the Japanese government.

“As highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, safely managed WASH services, as well as hygienic behavior, are fundamental to protect human health from infectious disease outbreaks,” said ADB principal water resources specialist Coral Fernandez Illescas.

“This technical assistance will therefore support strengthened WASH+H awareness, evidence-based practices, investments, hygiene behavioral change for COVID-19 infection prevention and control, and impact mitigation in project preparation and implementation.”

ADB noted that around three billion people globally and nearly three-quarters of people in least developed countries lack basic home hand washing facilities with water and soap.

Globally, almost half of all schools lack hand washing facilities, affecting 900 million school-age children.

Around 43 percent of health care facilities, meanwhile, lack hand hygiene facilities at points of patient care.

The program will support efforts by various sectors to raise awareness on the importance of hand washing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. These include activities to strengthen capacity, and identify policy gaps and bottlenecks, and recommend measures to address them.

fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
