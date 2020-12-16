Bond sale proceeds overtake ADB funds in $13-B coronavirus debt

MANILA, Philippines — Proceeds from government bonds have overtaken the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as the government’s top source of foreign financing for a costly pandemic response, further pushing up external debts in December.

Overall, the Duterte administration has secured $13.36 billion in foreign financing as of December 15, finance department data showed.

Of that amount, $5.1 billion was raised through four separate sale of bonds to foreign investors, the latest of which was the $2.75 billion secured from 10.5-year and 25-year global peso securities earlier this month. Those papers are charged with 1.648% and 2.65% annual interest, respectively.

Following cash from bond offerings were ADB loans and grants that amounted to $3.93 billion. Until this latest tally, the Manila-based lender has been the most ardent lender to the Philippines out to ensure government cash flow remains healthy despite a projected 13% drop in revenues this year.

After ADB, Washington-based World Bank was next, contributing $2.27 billion to pandemic response coffers. The Japanese government and its aid agency, Japan International Cooperation Agency, also pitched in a cumulative $936.36 million in grants and loans.

China-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, meanwhile, lent out $750 million, an amount that has not increased since May. Agence Francaise de Developpement, a German lender, came next with loans worth $275.7 million.

Completing the list was a loan from the Export-Import Bank of Korea worth $100 million.

Economic managers have not ruled out more borrowings, and therefore debt, in the coming year, including P73 billion targeted to be raised from ADB loans to purchase upcoming coronavirus vaccines.

Broadly speaking, the Duterte government was forced to heavily rely on debt to fund unexpected projects stemming from the health crisis which was not projected when the 2020 budget was crafted last year. Included in these projects were the P205-billion cash aid to poor families from March to May, as well as bank loans to struggling enterprises.

At the same time, debts are being incurred because tax receipts have fallen, a consequence of lockdowns that crippled business and consumption activities providing revenues to government. As a result, the debt pile is on a persistent rise, amounting to a record P10.3 trillion as of end-October.