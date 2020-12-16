#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
ADB sets aside $9.4-B to lend to Philippines from 2021 to 2023
To help the government fight the pandemic that has thrown the economy in recession, the ADB has lent a total of $4.2 billion to the Philippines this year to bankroll both infrastructure projects and coronavirus programs in the country.
STAR/File
ADB sets aside $9.4-B to lend to Philippines from 2021 to 2023
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 16, 2020 - 4:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila-based Asian Development Bank is "scaling up" its support  for the Philippines, earmarking over P9 billion for lending to the government in the next 3 years to assist in repairing the economic damage left by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new operations business plan for its host country released Wednesday, ADB outlined $9.4 billion in lending from 2021 to 2023, with infrastructure and health projects cornerning a big chunk of allocated funds.

Broken down, the multilateral lender set aside $3.6 billion in loans next year, including $1.75 billion for the South Commuter Railway Project, a flagship infrastructure program. The amount would slightly decline to $2.92 billion for 2022, including $1 billion funding for the Malolos-Clark Railway project.

In 2023, the ADB slightly hiked the lending program to $2.95 billion to cover the other funding requirements for the South Commuter Railway Project and release the initial financing for the construction of Metro Rail Transit Line 4.

Overall, over 52% of the funds will finance transport projects such as railways, roads, and bridges. The next biggest chunk of 12% would help enforcethe Universal Health Care Act, a priority measure mandating healthcare for all Filipinos. The balance will go to a mix of projects composed of urban development in Palawan, strengthening public cash aid systems, increasing farm output, and developing capital markets.

“We have designed our new Country Operations Business Plan to help the Philippines overcome the socioeconomic impact of the pandemic," ADB Vice-President Ahmed Saeed said in a statement.

"We are focusing on infrastructure projects that have large employment multipliers and support long-term economic growth through improved connectivity,” he added.

This year, ADB has lent $4.2 billion to the Philippines to bankroll both infrastructure projects and coronavirus pandemic programs.

“Our Country Operations Business Plan is taking an integrated approach to business and employment recovery over the next three years through a combination of programs and projects supporting structural reforms to the business sector, facilitating youth employment, and upgrading skills development in the workplace,” said Kelly Bird, the lender's director in the Philippines.

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese workers stay in Philippines despite some POGO closures
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Chinese workers employed by local offshore gaming firms never left despite some of these companies closing shop when the pandemic...
Business
fbfb
Boskalis bags $1.73 billion contract for Bulacan airport
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has awarded global dredging contractor Boskalis a $1.73-billion contract for its Bulacan airport...
Business
fbfb
Watchdog on its toes over pandemic-induced financial risk contagion
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 28 days ago
Known as “slow-burn contagion,” focus is now on financial deterioration occurring at firm level that can inevitably...
Business
fbfb
Petron to shut down refinery in January
By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
Petron Corp. will proceed to shut down its Bataan refinery the country’s last operating oil refinery by mid-Januar...
Business
fbfb
Global Pinoy
By Boo Chanco | December 16, 2020 - 12:00am
A statistical chart from Statista recently revealed that the Philippines is the third largest source of highly educated migrants to OECD countries.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Delay in NAIA rehabilitation endangers Duterte infra legacy, watchdog says
1 hour ago
"It was President Duterte who promised to fix NAIA. We can't leave NAIA. Even alternative airports are small and cannot...
Business
fbfb
Strong virus response helps Vietnam's economy weather pandemic
By Alice Philipson | 2 hours ago
A strong response to the coronavirus pandemic, surging exports and healthy public spending have helped Vietnam buck a global...
Business
fbfb
Stocks pull back as worries over virus reemerge
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Stocks pulled back to snap a three-day upswing yesterday as rising COVID-19 infections and lockdowns worldwide rattled investor...
Business
fbfb
DTI pushes use of GSP+, FTA talks with EU
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is pushing for greater use of the European Union’s trade preferences program, as...
Business
fbfb
Reissued T-bonds sold out
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
Reissued seven-year Treasury bonds yesterday fetched lower rates as investors swarmed the last auction of the national government...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with