Clock ticks as only 73% of Bayanihan II funds released
Catholic faithful wearing face shields have their body temperature checked prior to attending a mass at the usually packed Baclaran church in Paranaque City, suburban Manila on October 9, 2020. After months of livestreaming mass to millions of faithful from behind closed doors, churches in the Catholic-majority Philippines are beginning to reopen.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 5:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — With only 20 days left into the year, the Duterte administration is left with some P37 billion in funding for pandemic response to release, making it crucial that the law that mandated the funding get extended into the next year to ensure the budget is maximized for recovery.

Over 3 months since Republic Act 11494 or the "Bayanihan To Recover As One Act" was enacted to fight the health crisis, P102.5 billion of the P140-billion augmeted funding had been released to state agencies as of December 10, latest data from Department of Budget and Management showed.

The law would expire December 19, giving the government only 9 days to spend the balance under the original schedule. Legislators, who are scheduled to go on a month-long break on December 18, are currently rushing a bill that would extend Bayanihan II's validity until December 31, 2021 to prevent the remaining amount from getting unused.

At the latest reported level, the government is left to spend P37.5 billion of the additional funding requested by economic managers from lawmakers on top of the existing P4.1-trillion national budget.

To demonstrate the scale of projects than can be financed with that amount, 1.5 million displaced workers benefited from just P2.5 billion in cash assistance from labor department, while every year, government allocates P10 billion for the modernization of the farm sector including purchase of new equipments, as well as subsidies.

Of the amount so far released, P62.8 billion came from "excess" government income certified by the Bureau of the Treasury. The extra earnings came from excess revenue collected and unutilized automatic appropriations under the existing P4.1 trillion budget. 

The balance of P39.7 billion was charged from pooled savings under the old Bayanihan law, also known as RA 11469 or the "Bayanihan To Heal As One Act." 

House lawmakers on Monday swiftly approved on third and final reading two separate bills lengthening the life of Bayanihan 2 funds and the 2020 budget until next year. The Senate is rushing the same as of this posting, and they are able to do so with President Rodrigo Duterte certifying the bill as urgent.

With Duterte's request for a speedy approval, the bills was able to breeze through second and third readings in two succeeding days at the Lower House, instead of the typical gap of 3 days observed in between second and third approvals.

Budget release is just the first step toward fund utilization, but is also the most crucial. Only when funds are released to agencies can offices be permitted to enter into contracts with private suppliers for provision of goods and services.  

Budget data showed some of the released Bayanihan II funds went to emergency repatriation program of the labor department for displaced Filipino migrant workers and the agriculture deparment's programs for farmers.

Cash was also released to finance loans for small businesses battered by lockdowns, as well as for the hiring and training of contact tracers.

