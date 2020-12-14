#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterte wants bills extending Bayanihan II, 2020 budget expedited
This undated file photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte holding a meeting with members of the Cabinet.
Presidential Photo/Simeon Celi, Jr.
(Philstar.com) - December 14, 2020 - 6:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte certified as urgent measures two bills that seeks to extend the validity of the 2020 national budget and the so-called "Bayanihan 2" law to ensure the government has enough fiscal leeway to fund a costly pandemic response next year.

In a letter to House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on Monday, Duterte gave presidential certification to House Bill 6656 that would extend the availability of funds under the current outlay until end-2021, as well as to House Bill 8063 that seeks to stretch the effectivity of Republic Act 11494 or the "Bayanihan To Recover As One Act."

Duterte said the immediate enactment of the two bills would "ensure the continuous implementation of various government programs, projects and activities addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and attaining economic recovery."

That said, Duterte’s order was critical. By telling lawmakers that both bills are needed urgently, the Lower House can proceed with the bills' second and third readings in two succeeding days, instead of waiting for three days in between. As it is, House lawmakers have few days left in session before Congress goes on a holiday break on December 19.

Both bills are also of paramount importance for the Duterte administration. Over 3 months since the law was enacted, the government is yet to fully spend the P140 billion additional funds for coronavirus programs under Bayanihan 2, which is set to expire on December 29. 

Some funds provided by the stimulus measure were carved out from the existing P4.1 trillion outlay, so extending the validity of the 2020 budget would likewise allow the government to fully disburse what's left of the broader spending plan.

Lengthening the effectivity of this year's budget also means two outlays will operate in tandem next year. This, in turn, will authorize the government to pursue next year infrastructure projects left stuck by lockdowns that hampered construction work. 

Based on legislative records, printed copies of House Bill 6656 have been distributed to members of House Committee on Appropriations last December 10. Meanwhile, lawmakers came up with a substitute version House Bill 8063. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with a report from Xave Gregorio

