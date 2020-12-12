#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
COVID-19 loans push foreign debt to $92 billion
BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the country’s foreign obligations reached $91.98 billion as of end-September, 11.5 percent or $9.3 billion higher than the $82.67 billion recorded in end-September last year.
STAR/File
COVID-19 loans push foreign debt to $92 billion
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - December 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines raised its foreign debt pile by double digits in nine months this year as the government turned to the offshore market for more funds to soften the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the country’s foreign obligations reached $91.98 billion as of end-September, 11.5 percent or $9.3 billion higher than the $82.67 billion recorded in end-September last year.

Diokno said the rise was mainly brought about by net availments amounting to $5 billion mainly by the national government as it borrowed more to finance COVID-19 measures.

He also cited the transfer of Philippine debt papers from residents to non-residents worth $2.8 billion as several credit rating agencies affirmed their confidence in the economy during the period, the positive foreign exchange revaluation of $936 million as well as prior periods’ adjustments amounting to $645 million.

Despite the rise in external debt, Diokno said the country’s key external debt indicators remained at prudent levels as the total outstanding debt (EDT) expressed as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 25.3 percent as the economy contracted by 11.5 percent in the third quarter.

“The country’s EDT to GDP ratio remains one of the lowest as compared to other ASEAN member countries,” Diokno said.

According to the BSP, major creditor countries include Japan with $15.4 billion followed by the US with $3.2 billion, Netherlands with $3.2 billion, and the United Kingdom with $2.4 billion.

Loans from official sources with multilateral lending institutions and bilateral creditors had the largest share of 36.3 percent, followed by foreign holders of bonds and notes with 34.2 percent, and obligations to foreign banks and other financial institutions at 23.5 percent.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Holidays prompt slow return of confidence among consumers, firms
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Easing coronavirus restrictions and seasonal uptick in demand ahead of the Christmas season buoyed business confidence in...
Business
fbfb
Duterte asked to certify Bayanihan II extension as urgent
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Once certified as urgent, legislators may pass the bill on second and third readings on the same day, bypassing a rule that...
Business
fbfb
Will you get vaccinated?
By Boo Chanco | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Now that at least three COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available, the question arises: Will you get vaccinated? The short answer is, of course you should. That’s the only way we can potentially be protected...
Business
fbfb
China firm-funded Dito recruits former soldiers as managers
By Prinz Magtulis | 16 days ago
So far, a “minimum of nine” retired personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines are holding managerial...
Business
fbfb
Who really wants to get NAIA?
By Iris Gonzales | December 10, 2020 - 12:00am
We’ve all had unpleasant experiences, if not horrific tales about the Ninoy Aquino International Airport whether it’s a flight delay, snaking lines or getting stuck inside our planes upon arrival.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Downturn to worsen for Philippines this year — ADB
By Czeriza Valencia | 58 minutes ago
The Asian Development Bank has revised downward its economic forecast for the Philippines this year as the prolonged lockdown...
Business
fbfb
BSP caps loans for MSMEs, large firms used for reserves
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 58 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has imposed a cap on the amount of loans to micro, small and medium enterprises and to large...
Business
fbfb
Filinvest takes hotel venture to Baguio City
58 minutes ago
Filinvest Hospitality Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Filinvest Development Corp., will build a 200-room full service...
Business
fbfb
Razon-led power utility boosts capacity in Iloilo
58 minutes ago
MORE Power and Electric Corp. has completed the first major component of its P1.8-billion modernization plan for Iloilo City’s...
Business
fbfb
Every millisecond counts
By Francis J. Kong | December 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Christmas carols in the air I mean airwaves as I am still in lockdown and doing work from home.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with