#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Downturn to worsen for Philippines this year â€” ADB
In a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook Update, the bank said the domestic economy is now expected to contract by 8.5 percent this year, faster than the projected decline of 7.3 percent made in September.
AFP/File
Downturn to worsen for Philippines this year — ADB
Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - December 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised downward its economic forecast for the Philippines this year as the prolonged lockdown continues to stifle production.

The Manila-based multilateral lender joins other leading institutions such as the World Bank and global credit agencies in forecasting a deeper downturn for the country.

In a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook Update, the bank said the domestic economy is now expected to contract by 8.5 percent this year, faster than the projected decline of 7.3 percent made in September.

“GDP forecasts in 2020 are downgraded for Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines as COVID-19 containment hampers economic recovery,” said ADB.

Specifically, ADB downgraded the gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for the Philippines because of the faster-than-expected decline in consumption and investment.

The economy contracted by an average of 10 percent in three quarters, reflecting diminished consumer and business activities during the pandemic.

ADB noted that with easing unemployment, the decline in household consumption likewise moderated to 9.3 percent in the third quarter from 15.3 percent in the second quarter but nonetheless remained high.

Fixed investment, meanwhile, fell by 36.5 percent in the second quarter and 37.1 percent in the third quarter.

Government consumption continued to increase but at a decelerated pace. Exports also contracted less than imports, mitigating GDP contraction.

However, ADB said growth expectations for 2021 was maintained at 6.5 percent, assuming that public investment picks up and the global economy recovers steadily.

Prices of consumer goods are now expected to grow at a faster pace of 2.5 percent on the average this year, which will be sustained in 2021.

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Holidays prompt slow return of confidence among consumers, firms
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Easing coronavirus restrictions and seasonal uptick in demand ahead of the Christmas season buoyed business confidence in...
Business
fbfb
Duterte asked to certify Bayanihan II extension as urgent
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Once certified as urgent, legislators may pass the bill on second and third readings on the same day, bypassing a rule that...
Business
fbfb
Will you get vaccinated?
By Boo Chanco | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Now that at least three COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available, the question arises: Will you get vaccinated? The short answer is, of course you should. That’s the only way we can potentially be protected...
Business
fbfb
China firm-funded Dito recruits former soldiers as managers
By Prinz Magtulis | 16 days ago
So far, a “minimum of nine” retired personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines are holding managerial...
Business
fbfb
Who really wants to get NAIA?
By Iris Gonzales | December 10, 2020 - 12:00am
We’ve all had unpleasant experiences, if not horrific tales about the Ninoy Aquino International Airport whether it’s a flight delay, snaking lines or getting stuck inside our planes upon arrival.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Downturn to worsen for Philippines this year — ADB
By Czeriza Valencia | 58 minutes ago
The Asian Development Bank has revised downward its economic forecast for the Philippines this year as the prolonged lockdown...
Business
fbfb
BSP caps loans for MSMEs, large firms used for reserves
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 58 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has imposed a cap on the amount of loans to micro, small and medium enterprises and to large...
Business
fbfb
Filinvest takes hotel venture to Baguio City
58 minutes ago
Filinvest Hospitality Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Filinvest Development Corp., will build a 200-room full service...
Business
fbfb
Razon-led power utility boosts capacity in Iloilo
58 minutes ago
MORE Power and Electric Corp. has completed the first major component of its P1.8-billion modernization plan for Iloilo City’s...
Business
fbfb
Every millisecond counts
By Francis J. Kong | December 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Christmas carols in the air I mean airwaves as I am still in lockdown and doing work from home.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with