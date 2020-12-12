#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
BSP caps loans for MSMEs, large firms used for reserves
BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the loan disbursements used by BSP-supervised financial institutions as alternative compliance to the RRR should not exceed P300 billion for MSMEs and P425 billion for large enterprises severely affected by the pandemic.
STAR/File
BSP caps loans for MSMEs, large firms used for reserves
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - December 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has imposed a cap on the amount of loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and to large firms used as alternative compliance with the reserve requirement ratios (RRR) to make sure there is enough liquidity in the financial system to support economic recovery.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the loan disbursements used by BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFIs) as alternative compliance to the RRR should not exceed P300 billion for MSMEs and P425 billion for large enterprises severely affected by the pandemic.

Diokno said the limits are calibrated based on different simulations and are meant to ensure that the use of loans as an alternative mode of compliance is in line with domestic liquidity conditions and projected growth.

He said BSFIs are encouraged to continue to avail of the relief measure to sustain lending and financial support to viable MSMEs and large enterprises.

“Access to finance by these businesses will contribute to the recovery of the domestic economy and will help secure our envisioned path of sustainable and inclusive growth,” the BSP chief said.

Preliminary data as of Nov. 12 from the central bank showed the average amount of MSME loans utilized by banks as compliance with the reserve requirements stood at P123.6 billion, while loans to large firms stood at P29.5 billion.

As part of COVID-19 response measures, including the cumulative 200-basis point interest rate cuts, the BSP allowed banks until end-2022 to count loans to MSMEs and large enterprises as part of their compliance to the level of deposits they are required to keep with the central bank.

The BSP requires banks to keep a minimum amount of cash reserves with the central bank determined by the amount of deposit liabilities owed to customers.

It slashed the RRR for universal and commercial banks by 200 basis points last March 30 and for thrift as well as rural and cooperative banks by 100 basis points effective July 31 as part of measures to soften the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Holidays prompt slow return of confidence among consumers, firms
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Easing coronavirus restrictions and seasonal uptick in demand ahead of the Christmas season buoyed business confidence in...
Business
fbfb
Duterte asked to certify Bayanihan II extension as urgent
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Once certified as urgent, legislators may pass the bill on second and third readings on the same day, bypassing a rule that...
Business
fbfb
Will you get vaccinated?
By Boo Chanco | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Now that at least three COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available, the question arises: Will you get vaccinated? The short answer is, of course you should. That’s the only way we can potentially be protected...
Business
fbfb
China firm-funded Dito recruits former soldiers as managers
By Prinz Magtulis | 16 days ago
So far, a “minimum of nine” retired personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines are holding managerial...
Business
fbfb
Who really wants to get NAIA?
By Iris Gonzales | December 10, 2020 - 12:00am
We’ve all had unpleasant experiences, if not horrific tales about the Ninoy Aquino International Airport whether it’s a flight delay, snaking lines or getting stuck inside our planes upon arrival.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippines, China tie as world’s biggest rice importers
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 58 minutes ago
The country’s rice imports likely declined this year, but the Philippines is still seen to tie with China as the world’s...
Business
fbfb
Optimism returns in Q4
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 58 minutes ago
Businesses and consumers regained their optimism this quarter as the economy slowly reopened and a COVID vaccine rollout by...
Business
fbfb
Business optimism spills over to stocks
By Iris Gonzales | 58 minutes ago
A turnaround in business sentiment during the fourth quarter spilled over to the stock market, pushing the main index back...
Business
fbfb
More airlines to go bankrupt in 2021
By Richmond Mercurio | 58 minutes ago
Fitch Ratings expects more airline bankruptcies happening next year, particularly among smaller and less well-capitalized...
Business
fbfb
COVID-19 loans push foreign debt to $92 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 58 minutes ago
The Philippines raised its foreign debt pile by double digits in nine months this year as the government turned to the offshore...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with