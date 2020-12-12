#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Filinvest takes hotel venture to Baguio City
FDC said the hotel, which will be the first dual property brand under the Grafik and Quest brands, will fortify the group’s presence in Northern Luzon. It is slated to be operational in three or four years.
Photo Release
Filinvest takes hotel venture to Baguio City
(The Philippine Star) - December 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filinvest Hospitality Corp. (FHC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC), will build a 200-room full service hotel at Camp John Hay in Baguio City.

The hotel is part of the 25-year lease contract FDC won from the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and the John Hay Management Corp. It will rise on a 5,700 square meter property at the heart of Camp John Hay.

FDC said the hotel, which will be the first dual property brand under the Grafik and Quest brands, will fortify the group’s presence in Northern Luzon.  It is slated to be operational in three or four years.

“We thank BCDA and JHMC for trusting Filinvest. Being the center of the Cordillera Region, Baguio City has always been one of the company’s top priorities,” said Fancis Gotianun, SVP of FHC.

Gotianun said the tourism sector is now seeing signs of recovery with the easing of quarantine measures in the country. “This year may be challenging, but we continue to look ahead and see a bright future,” he said.

According to Gotianun, Baguio remains a top tourist and business destination due to its unique climate, culture, tourist attractions, and accessibility.

“FHC commits to support the recovery and growth of tourism in Baguio through its investment in world- class hospitality developments. We look forward to being part of the Baguio community and becoming its hotel of choice,” Gotianun said.

Apart from this, Gotianun said travel time has already been significantly cut with the completion of the Tarlac-Pangasinan Expressway (TPLEX) and will be further reduced once various infrastructure projects are completed. “FHC commits to support the recovery and growth of tourism in Baguio through its investment in world- class hospitality developments. We look forward to being part of the Baguio community and becoming its hotel of choice,” Gotianun said.

FILINVEST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Holidays prompt slow return of confidence among consumers, firms
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Easing coronavirus restrictions and seasonal uptick in demand ahead of the Christmas season buoyed business confidence in...
Business
fbfb
Duterte asked to certify Bayanihan II extension as urgent
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Once certified as urgent, legislators may pass the bill on second and third readings on the same day, bypassing a rule that...
Business
fbfb
Will you get vaccinated?
By Boo Chanco | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Now that at least three COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available, the question arises: Will you get vaccinated? The short answer is, of course you should. That’s the only way we can potentially be protected...
Business
fbfb
China firm-funded Dito recruits former soldiers as managers
By Prinz Magtulis | 16 days ago
So far, a “minimum of nine” retired personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines are holding managerial...
Business
fbfb
Who really wants to get NAIA?
By Iris Gonzales | December 10, 2020 - 12:00am
We’ve all had unpleasant experiences, if not horrific tales about the Ninoy Aquino International Airport whether it’s a flight delay, snaking lines or getting stuck inside our planes upon arrival.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Downturn to worsen for Philippines this year — ADB
By Czeriza Valencia | 58 minutes ago
The Asian Development Bank has revised downward its economic forecast for the Philippines this year as the prolonged lockdown...
Business
fbfb
BSP caps loans for MSMEs, large firms used for reserves
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 58 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has imposed a cap on the amount of loans to micro, small and medium enterprises and to large...
Business
fbfb
Filinvest takes hotel venture to Baguio City
58 minutes ago
Filinvest Hospitality Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Filinvest Development Corp., will build a 200-room full service...
Business
fbfb
Razon-led power utility boosts capacity in Iloilo
58 minutes ago
MORE Power and Electric Corp. has completed the first major component of its P1.8-billion modernization plan for Iloilo City’s...
Business
fbfb
Every millisecond counts
By Francis J. Kong | December 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Christmas carols in the air I mean airwaves as I am still in lockdown and doing work from home.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with