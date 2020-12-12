Filinvest takes hotel venture to Baguio City

MANILA, Philippines — Filinvest Hospitality Corp. (FHC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC), will build a 200-room full service hotel at Camp John Hay in Baguio City.

The hotel is part of the 25-year lease contract FDC won from the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and the John Hay Management Corp. It will rise on a 5,700 square meter property at the heart of Camp John Hay.

FDC said the hotel, which will be the first dual property brand under the Grafik and Quest brands, will fortify the group’s presence in Northern Luzon. It is slated to be operational in three or four years.

“We thank BCDA and JHMC for trusting Filinvest. Being the center of the Cordillera Region, Baguio City has always been one of the company’s top priorities,” said Fancis Gotianun, SVP of FHC.

Gotianun said the tourism sector is now seeing signs of recovery with the easing of quarantine measures in the country. “This year may be challenging, but we continue to look ahead and see a bright future,” he said.

According to Gotianun, Baguio remains a top tourist and business destination due to its unique climate, culture, tourist attractions, and accessibility.

“FHC commits to support the recovery and growth of tourism in Baguio through its investment in world- class hospitality developments. We look forward to being part of the Baguio community and becoming its hotel of choice,” Gotianun said.

Apart from this, Gotianun said travel time has already been significantly cut with the completion of the Tarlac-Pangasinan Expressway (TPLEX) and will be further reduced once various infrastructure projects are completed.