#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Duterte asked to certify Bayanihan II extension as urgent
If enacted, government would be allowed to tap into the P140-billion fund allocated under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act until June 30, 2021
File
Duterte asked to certify Bayanihan II extension as urgent
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 6:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — The budget department wants President Rodrigo Duterte to certify as urgent bills that would allow government to spend unutilized stimulus funds until June 30 next year.

A letter was already sent to Duterte to request that measures extending the validity of funds falling under Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover As One, be fast tracked, Budget Assistant Secretary Rolando Toledo told House lawmakers on Friday.

Once certified as urgent, legislators may pass the bill on second and third readings on the same day, bypassing a rule that mandates a 3-day gap between the two.

This, in turn, would save crucial time for Congress whose time is running out to deliver on their pledge to economic managers to keep Bayanihan II funds alive beyond December 19. Lawmakers only have until December 18 to pass laws before going into a holiday break.

Under the proposal approved by the House appropriations panel and backed by budget officials, only the validity of the P140 billion top-up fund under Bayanihan II would be extended, while Duterte’s special powers to realign funds within the broader P4.1-trillion outlay would be already be clipped.

So far, only P102 billion of the P140 billion funding had been released, Toledo said. This cash is meant to finance various subsidies and cash assistance to select individuals like public school teachers, as well as additional capital to state banks for lending. 

The measure extending Bayanihan II would be tackled on the House floor on Monday.

BAYANIHAN 2 HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will you get vaccinated?
By Boo Chanco | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Now that at least three COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available, the question arises: Will you get vaccinated? The short answer is, of course you should. That’s the only way we can potentially be protected...
Business
fbfb
China firm-funded Dito recruits former soldiers as managers
By Prinz Magtulis | 16 days ago
So far, a “minimum of nine” retired personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines are holding managerial...
Business
fbfb
Who really wants to get NAIA?
By Iris Gonzales | December 10, 2020 - 12:00am
We’ve all had unpleasant experiences, if not horrific tales about the Ninoy Aquino International Airport whether it’s a flight delay, snaking lines or getting stuck inside our planes upon arrival.
Business
fbfb
Biden foreign policy
By Roberto R. Romulo | December 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Trump administration has been unequivocal in its confrontational stance against Chinese expansionism, a stance that suits claimants to the South China Sea, although probably not all of ASEAN.
Business
fbfb
Foreign investments to Philippines continue to bear pandemic brunt
By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
In or out of economic zones offering tax perks, foreign investors are still shying away from placing bets.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Republic Cement answers call for disaster relief in wake of devastating typhoons
10 hours ago
In the wake of recent typhoons Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses in the Philippines, Republic Cement immediately initiated relief...
Business
fbfb
Foreign investments drop 9% in 9 months
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
More foreign direct investments flowed out of the country in September, ending four consecutive months of double-digit year-on-year...
Business
fbfb
Exports fall anew in October
By Czeriza Valencia | 20 hours ago
Exports declined anew in October after registering growth for the first time in months in September, reflecting inconsistent...
Business
fbfb
Stocks rebound on prospects of faster economic recovery
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Share prices recovered from Wednesday’s bloodbath, bucking the downturn in most Asian markets, on prospects of a faster...
Business
fbfb
Bulk of BIR collections settled online
By Mary Grace Padin | 20 hours ago
The bulk of the taxes collected by the Bureau of Internal Revenue from January to September was settled through electronic...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with