Government fails to pick up infrastructure slack in October

MANILA, Philippines — A chance to regain economic strength in the final quarter of the year just got slimmer with the rollout of infrastructure projects still unable to overcome delays posed by the pandemic speed bump.

Capital outlays plummeted 21.1% year-on-year in October to P76.5 billion, the budget department reported on Thursday. That brought the 10-month tally to P663.2 billion, down 18.4% from year-ago level.

Even on a month-on-month basis, spending on big-ticket projects slowed. Capital spending grew 4.3% in October from September, but that pace was slower than the 20.2% growth seen the previous month.

"As noted earlier, the implementation of some government infrastructure projects has been hindered by various delays, especially during the imposition of community quarantine measures in the earlier part of the year to contain the further spread of the COVID-19 virus," the budget agency said in a report.

But for Cid Terosa, senior economist at the University of Asia & the Pacific School of Economics, a conscious decision to rein in spending was to blame. Indeed, economic managers have persistently resisted calls for a bolder fiscal stimulus over fears that with revenues falling, larger borrowings would put its investment grade rating at stake.

That rating is a measure of creditworthiness that allows borrowing at cheaper interest. For the state, it ensures that larger public funds are devoted to projects instead of paying debts.

"It can be traced to disbursement delays and difficulties in sourcing funds, which partly explains the hesitation of government officials to spend big amid the pandemic," Terosa said in a text message.

But budget tightening and not spending enough also have their downside. In this case, another month of infrastructure hold-up meant billions in funds left untouched even while government scrambles to reallocate cash for pandemic response. A total of P824.9 billion was devoted for public nfrastructure such as roads, bridges and railways for this year.

More broadly, delays in big-ticket projects signal a harder climb for Duterte administration to bring the economy back to its glorious days before the pandemic messed with its economic laurels. Gross domestic product shrank a record 10% as of September, and October marked the first of the last 3 months left to moderate the slump within the 8.5-9.5% official forecast.

"Weak infra spending in October can deprive the economy of a reliable economic activity booster and a strong pillar of GDP resurgence," Terosa said.

Breaking down the outlays, P57.1 billion went directly to nationally-funded infrastructure projects, but the amount was 30.6% down from last year. From January to October, this segment amounted to P508.5 billion, down 18.4% annually.

Meanwhile, the balance of P19.3 billion was given to towns, cities and municipalities in October to assist on building infrastructure in their localities, up 32.2% year-on-year. The latest figure increased the 10-month allocations to local government units 20.0% year-on-year to P153.2 billion.

A total of P1 million went to state corporations last October data showed. So far this year, government-run companies have received P1.5 billion, down 14.9% year-on-year.