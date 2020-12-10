#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
steel
In this Nov. 22, 2018, file photo, a construction worker is seen working on one of the posts of MRT-7 in Batasan, Quezon City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Government fails to pick up infrastructure slack in October
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 10, 2020 - 7:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — A chance to regain economic strength in the final quarter of the year just got slimmer with the rollout of infrastructure projects still unable to overcome delays posed by the pandemic speed bump. 

Capital outlays plummeted 21.1% year-on-year in October to P76.5 billion, the budget department reported on Thursday. That brought the 10-month tally to P663.2 billion, down 18.4% from year-ago level. 

Even on a month-on-month basis, spending on big-ticket projects slowed. Capital spending grew 4.3% in October from September, but that pace was slower than the 20.2% growth seen the previous month.

"As noted earlier, the implementation of some government infrastructure projects has been hindered by various delays, especially during the imposition of community quarantine measures in the earlier part of the year to contain the further spread of the COVID-19 virus," the budget agency said in a report.

But for Cid Terosa, senior economist at the University of Asia & the Pacific School of Economics, a conscious decision to rein in spending was to blame. Indeed, economic managers have persistently resisted calls for a bolder fiscal stimulus over fears that with revenues falling, larger borrowings would put its investment grade rating at stake. 

That rating is a measure of creditworthiness that allows borrowing at cheaper interest. For the state, it ensures that larger public funds are devoted to projects instead of paying debts. 

"It can be traced to disbursement delays and difficulties in sourcing funds, which partly explains the hesitation of government officials to spend big amid the pandemic," Terosa said in a text message.

But budget tightening and not spending enough also have their downside. In this case, another month of infrastructure hold-up meant billions in funds left untouched even while government scrambles to reallocate cash for pandemic response. A total of P824.9 billion was devoted for public nfrastructure such as roads, bridges and railways for this year.

More broadly, delays in big-ticket projects signal a harder climb for Duterte administration to bring the economy back to its glorious days before the pandemic messed with its economic laurels. Gross domestic product shrank a record 10% as of September, and October marked the first of the last 3 months left to moderate the slump within the 8.5-9.5% official forecast.

"Weak infra spending in October can deprive the economy of a reliable economic activity booster and a strong pillar of GDP resurgence," Terosa said. 

Breaking down the outlays, P57.1 billion went directly to nationally-funded infrastructure projects, but the amount was 30.6% down from last year. From January to October, this segment amounted to P508.5 billion, down 18.4% annually.

Meanwhile, the balance of P19.3 billion was given to towns, cities and municipalities in October to assist on building infrastructure in their localities, up 32.2% year-on-year. The latest figure increased the 10-month allocations to local government units 20.0% year-on-year to P153.2 billion.

A total of P1 million went to state corporations last October data showed. So far this year, government-run companies have received P1.5 billion, down 14.9% year-on-year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Who really wants to get NAIA?
By Iris Gonzales | December 10, 2020 - 12:00am
We’ve all had unpleasant experiences, if not horrific tales about the Ninoy Aquino International Airport whether it’s a flight delay, snaking lines or getting stuck inside our planes upon arrival.
Business
fbfb
PLDT, Globe prepare bigger war chest for 2021
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Telecommunication giants PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. are readying bigger war chests for next year for continued network...
Business
fbfb
Banks' bad loans hit record-high in October with no signs of abating
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
(Updated) Banks’ bad loans surged to a fresh record-high in October while foreclosed properties are also tarnishing...
Business
fbfb
Regulatory capture
By Boo Chanco | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The Toll Regulatory Board is a good example of classic regulatory capture. They forget the public interest nature of their work, or maybe they are just plain lazy.
Business
fbfb
Nomura sees slower GDP growth for Philippines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Japanese investment bank Nomura expects a slower economic rebound for the Philippines next year from the impact of the pandemic,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Foreign trade reverses fragile rebound in October
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Exporters are reeling from logistical problems hampering deliveries. Importers are seeing sufficient demand to ship in p...
Business
fbfb
ADB sees host country lagging behind peers in recovery
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
The Manila-based lender now expects the economy to contract 8.5% year-on-year in 2020, more pessimistic than the 7.3% slump...
Business
fbfb
MPIC buys Philippine Coastal Storage & Pipeline
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
The group of corporate tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan is betting on the petroleum storage and import business amid changes in...
Business
fbfb
Government releases more funds to line agencies
By Mary Grace Padin | 20 hours ago
The government has released around P4.31 trillion in funds to line agencies as of November, exceeding the government’s...
Business
fbfb
SMC Global Power to issue $300 million perpetual securities
By Danessa Rivera | 20 hours ago
SMC Global Power Holdings Corp., the power unit of San Miguel Corp., is eyeing the issuance of another round of perpetual...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with