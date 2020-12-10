Web series on entrepreneurship slated

MANILA, Philippines — The San Beda University Alumni Association (SBUAA), through its membership committee headed by Joey Alvero, spearheads a webinar series on entrepreneurship entitled “Bedan-trepreneur.”

The first episode of the series, called “Diskarteng Bedista,” is slated on Dec. 12, Saturday, at 3 p.m. It features two successful entrepreneurs who have made names for themselves in the business community: Richie Cuna, president and CEO of Fiorgelato, DM Express (Donburi Mix) and Kurimi Milk Tea Bar; and Bong Magpayo, president of SweetCORNer, Sumo Takoyaki, 12C4 Bread Station, and Junca Cash.

SBUAA president Jimmy Buhain and members of the board welcomed the project as a vehicle for knowledge-sharing among Bedan alumni and students. The webinar is made possible through the help of Rex Book Store.

Interested Bedan entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs may access https://bit.ly/2VYWnOt to join or contact the SBUAA Secretariat through Wilma Abellanosa at 0917-8072222 or email sbuaa.manila@gmail.com.