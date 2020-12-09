#VACCINEWATCHPH
For a typical household consuming 200 kilowatt per hour (kWh), the adjustment will be equivalent to “a decrease of around P8” in their November bill, the country’s largest power distributor announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Boy Santos, file
Meralco rates to fall anew in December
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas would be merry for customers of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) as they will see another month of lower charges in their December bills on the back of falling power demand that came with the onset of cool weather.

For a typical household consuming 200 kilowatt per hour (kWh) every month, the adjustment is equivalent to "a decrease of around P7" in their December bill, the country's largest power distributor said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Electricity costs went down by a bigger P8 in November for residential customers with average monthly consumption of 200 kWh due to better supply after storms that knocked out power lines sapped demand.

Supply remained sufficient especially in the Luzon grid continued this month, resulting into cheaper generation charges. Overall, Meralco rates for a common household would decrease by P0.0352 to P8.4753 per kWh in December.

Broken down, generation charge inched down by P0.0502 per kWh to P4.1516 this month as Meralco pays less for its electricity from generators.  Electricity prices from Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), which serves as a venue for trading power, dropped P0.1881 per kWh. 

Independent power producers, meanwhile, were also charging less to Meralco, down P0.2577 per kWh due to "improved average plant dispatch" while a strong peso helped push down import prices. The rallying local currency also helped bring down prices from power supply agreements — which account for 52% of electricity sold by Meralco to consumers — by P0.0214 per kWh.

Apart from generation charges, transmission charge slightly dropped P0.0044 per kWh. Taxes and other charges, however, registered a net increase of P0.0194 per kWh. Collection of universal charges also remained suspended by regulators. 

Cheaper electricity rates would be good news for Meralco customers whose incomes were hurt by coronavirus lockdowns that rendered millions of Filipinos jobless and shuttered thousands of businesses. Since the start of the year, Meralco said electricity costs have gone down by "more than P277 for a 200 kWh household."

As of 12:49 on Wednesday, shares in Meralco were trading up 0.94% to P299.80 each.

